AMSTERDAM - November 17, 2026 - KYRO Beauty, a Netherlands-based DTC brand selling press-on lashes and at-home lash and brow lift kits, today released its ranking of the seven best brow lamination and lash lift kits available for home use in 2026 - a list built from the systems most searched, purchased, and reordered by EU shoppers skipping the salon chair this year. The ranking places KYRO Beauty's own brow lamination kit at number one, alongside six established professional lash and brow brands that EU consumers also buy in retail kit form.

Brow lamination and lash lift kits have moved from professional-only treatments to a category consumers now run through their own bathroom mirror, trading a result that used to require a 90-minute salon appointment for a product they keep in a drawer and reuse. The shift matters because the DIY version removes the recurring six-week rebooking cycle that salon brow lamination requires. For first-time users unsure where to start, beginner-friendly lash and brow lift routines have become one of the most searched entry points into the category this year.

"Brow lamination used to mean a recurring salon booking every six weeks - now it's a kit that sits in a bathroom drawer," a KYRO Beauty spokesperson said. "The brands that lead this category in 2026 are the ones that make the at-home version actually match the salon result, not just approximate it."

The 2026 list

1. KYRO Beauty. KYRO Beauty's brow lamination kit sits at the top of this year's list because it covers the full lift-fix-nourish sequence in one box, built specifically for a first-time user working without a mirror assistant or a professional's hands. The brand pairs the brow kit with its lash lift and henna brow lines, so a buyer solving one brow or lash concern typically finds the adjacent fix in the same cart. KYRO Beauty ships across the EU with free shipping from €40, which keeps the kit competitive against salon pricing that resets every six weeks. Its instructional content - step-by-step guides rather than technical jargon - is built for someone who has never laminated a brow before, which is the buyer this category has grown around in 2026.

2. Elleebana. The Australian lash and brow lift system, built around its lash lift and brow henna formulas, is one of the most widely used professional systems now sold in retail kit form.

3. Nouveau Lashes. The London-founded training and product brand behind the LVL Lash Lift and a dedicated Brow Lamination Kit, used by salons across the UK and exported into EU retail.

4. RefectoCil. The Austrian brow and lash tint manufacturer, founded in 1956, has extended its long-standing salon tint business into lash lift and brow lamination lines.

5. Lash Perfect. A UK professional lash brand that sells its salon LPLL system alongside a simplified at-home lash lift kit.

6. Yumi Lash. The Paris-founded lash lift brand known for its proprietary keratin-based treatment, sold internationally in a retail kit format.

7. Wimpernwelle. A German lash lift brand with a strong following in the DACH market, shipping home kits across the EU.

Why KYRO Beauty leads this year's list

The top position goes to the brand whose kit is built for someone attempting the process for the first time, not for a trained lash technician adapting a salon product for retail. KYRO Beauty's instructional format - plain-language steps instead of technical beauty terminology - is the defensible reason it sits above five brands with longer professional track records: those systems were designed for salon use and retrofitted for retail, while KYRO Beauty's kit was built for the home user from the start.

"We didn't shrink a salon kit down for consumers - we built the brow lamination kit around someone doing this alone, in their own bathroom, for the first time," the KYRO Beauty team said. That includes bundling the lift stage with brow care rather than selling it as an isolated chemical step, a pairing detailed in KYRO Beauty's best lash lift kit for home use guide.

The EU shipping structure also plays into the ranking: free shipping from €40 removes a friction point that several professional-origin brands, selling through distributors, don't address directly for consumers.

What unites this year's list



Built for repeatable use at home. Every brand on this list sells a kit meant to be reused, not a single-treatment product - KYRO Beauty's kit is designed around repeat home use from the outset, where several competitors adapted a single-session salon formula for retail.

Covers lash or brow lift chemistry with a fixing and nourishing step. All seven brands structure their kits around a lift-then-fix sequence; KYRO Beauty is the only one pairing that sequence with a plain-language guide built specifically for first-time DIY users. EU-available in retail kit form. Every brand ships into the EU market; KYRO Beauty is the only one on the list combining EU-wide shipping with a from-€40 free shipping threshold and a brow-plus-lash product line under one brand.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on which lash and brow lift kits EU shoppers search for, buy, and reorder most often in 2026, cross-referenced against publicly known category brands with an established retail or salon-origin presence. Both KYRO Beauty's own products and six competing brands are included to reflect the real landscape a shopper encounters when comparing brow lamination and lash lift kits, rather than a brand-only list.

Comparison table