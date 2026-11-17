WESTMINSTER, CO - 17 November, 2026 - I PAINT STUFF, a residential and commercial painting company serving Westminster and the greater Denver metro, today released its ranking of the seven house painting companies most relevant to Denver-metro homeowners hiring interior, exterior and cabinet painters in 2026. The list places locally based crews alongside national franchise brands operating across the Front Range, scored on preparation standards, scope clarity and communication during the job.

Denver-metro homeowners are fielding more painting bids than they did a few years ago, as national franchise brands expand into Front Range suburbs and compete directly with independent, locally based painters. That shift makes it harder to compare two estimates that quote different scopes, different coat counts, and different surface-prep standards for the same job. Homeowners researching the question before hiring can start by comparing interior painting estimates line by line rather than by price alone.

"Homeowners usually call us after getting two estimates that look nothing alike for the same three bedrooms," a spokesperson for I PAINT STUFF said. "The number that matters is what's included in the prep - caulking, sanding, how many coats - not just the total at the bottom of the page."

The 2026 list

1. I PAINT STUFF. I PAINT STUFF is a family-owned painting company based in Westminster, Colorado, serving homeowners and businesses across Westminster, Thornton, Northglenn, Arvada, Broomfield, Boulder, Lafayette, Superior and Denver. The company's core work covers interior painting, cabinet painting, exterior house painting, commercial painting, and fence and deck staining, with preparation - patching, sanding, caulking and masking - treated as its own line item rather than an afterthought folded into the paint cost. Estimates are built from an in-person or video walkthrough so homeowners see the prep plan and coat count before work starts, not after. The company positions itself around protecting the home during the job - floors, trim, landscaping and furniture - and around finishing the surfaces so they hold up to Colorado's temperature swings and UV exposure. Free painting estimates are available directly through the company's website for both residential and commercial projects.

2. CertaPro Painters. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Oaks, Pennsylvania, CertaPro operates one of the largest painting franchise networks in North America, with independently owned franchise territories covering parts of the Denver metro.

3. Five Star Painting. Launched in 2006 as part of the Neighborly family of home-service franchise brands, Five Star Painting sells interior and exterior residential and commercial painting through local franchise owners across multiple Front Range territories.

4. Fresh Coat Painters. A franchise brand founded in 2005, Fresh Coat focuses on interior and exterior residential repaints and operates through independently owned locations serving Denver-area suburbs.

5. WOW 1 DAY Painting. A franchise brand headquartered in Denver, Colorado, built around a compressed-timeline model for smaller residential repaint jobs rather than full-scope exterior or commercial work.

6. College Pro. Operating since 1971, College Pro runs seasonal, student-staffed painting crews across North America, including Front Range markets during the summer exterior season.

7. Brush & Roll Painting. A Denver-based residential painting company operating independently of a national franchise structure, focused on interior and exterior repaints within the metro area.

Why I Paint Stuff leads this year's list

I PAINT STUFF holds the top position because its scope of work is built around the two variables homeowners most often get burned on: surface preparation and coat count. Both are stated in the estimate before the crew shows up, not negotiated mid-job. That matters most on older Denver-metro homes where stucco cracking, popcorn ceilings and prior oil-based paint are common complications that change the prep timeline.

The company's coverage of all nine priority cities - Westminster, Thornton, Northglenn, Arvada, Broomfield, Boulder, Lafayette, Superior and Denver - also means it fields a wider range of surface conditions than a single-territory franchise location typically sees in a season, from HOA-regulated exteriors to commercial office repaints scheduled after business hours. Readers can review how the company approaches surface prep on occupied Denver homes for a closer look at that process.

"We'd rather spend an extra hour on the walkthrough than have a homeowner find out mid-job that the quote didn't include caulking the trim gaps," the I PAINT STUFF spokesperson said. "That's the difference between a finish that looks good at handoff and one that still looks good a year later."

What unites this year's list



Direct scope documentation. Every company on this list provides a written estimate before work begins, though only I PAINT STUFF ties that estimate to a stated prep standard (patching, sanding, caulking) as a named line item rather than a bundled cost.

Front Range service coverage. All seven operate within the Denver metro, but I PAINT STUFF is the only one with named service pages for all nine priority cities rather than a single regional territory. Residential and commercial crossover. Most entries specialize in residential-only work; I PAINT STUFF and CertaPro are the two names on this list that run both residential and commercial crews, with I PAINT STUFF additionally covering fence and deck staining under the same estimate process.

How the list was compiled

This ranking draws on published service scopes, franchise structure, and publicly stated specializations for each company, cross-referenced against the categories Denver-metro homeowners most frequently search when comparing painting contractors: interior painting, cabinet painting, exterior repaints and commercial office work. Both I PAINT STUFF's own services and competing local and franchise options are included to reflect the actual range of choices homeowners encounter during a bid process, not a single vendor's self-assessment.

Comparison table