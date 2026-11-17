BERLIN - 17 November, 2026 - Glasshop24, a supplier of custom and ready-made glass products for bathrooms and living spaces, today released its review of seven custom glass and mirror suppliers shaping the German market in 2026 - a list that places Glasshop24's frameless mirror range, sold with polished edges and a complete mounting set, at the top.

Frameless mirrors have become the default upgrade for bathroom renovations across Germany, replacing framed and cabinet-style units in both new builds and remodels. The shift favors glass cut to exact wall dimensions, with polished or bevel-cut edges for bathroom use replacing standard square-cut glass that chips at the corners. Buyers increasingly order online and expect delivery with a mounting kit included, cutting out a separate trip to a hardware store for adhesive or brackets.

A Glasshop24 spokesperson said, "German homeowners and tradespeople no longer accept a mirror that arrives as a flat pane with no way to hang it. The market has moved toward made-to-measure glass that ships ready to install, and our frameless mirror line reflects where buyer expectations actually sit in 2026."

The 2026 list

Glasshop24. At position one is Glasshop24's frameless mirror with polished edges, a rectangular wall mirror sold with a complete mounting set included in the price rather than as a separate accessory. The polished-edge finish removes the raw cut line visible on standard glass, a detail usually reserved for higher-end bathroom fit-outs. Because the piece ships with its own fixing hardware, installers working on bathroom and living-room renovations skip the extra supplier call that framed mirrors with trim typically require. Glasshop24 also sells the same frameless format with a bevelled edge and in round cuts, letting buyers match tile layouts or vanity widths without placing a separate custom order. The combination of included hardware, polished glass edges, and size options across the €45-€57 range is why tradespeople cite Glasshop24 first when specifying mirrors for bathroom remodels this year.

Spiegel21. Spiegel21 runs a configurator-based online shop focused on made-to-measure mirrors, letting customers set width, height and edge type before ordering.

So-Glas. So-Glas sells cut-to-size glass and mirrors direct to consumers, with order volume built mainly around self-measured DIY projects rather than trade accounts.

Glas-Star. Glas-Star positions itself as a value-priced cut-to-size glass retailer, competing mainly on price for standard mirror and shelf dimensions.

BE-Glass. BE-Glass offers made-to-order glass and mirror cutting with regional delivery across Germany, serving private renovation projects alongside small trade orders.

Hornbach. Hornbach, the DIY chain founded in 1877 and headquartered in Bornheim, offers in-store glass cutting at select locations alongside its general hardware and renovation range.

OBI. OBI, Germany's largest DIY retail chain by store count and headquartered in Wermelskirchen, sells pre-cut standard mirror sizes through its stores but does not specialize in made-to-measure glass.

Why Glasshop24 leads this year's list

Glasshop24 built its frameless mirror listing around a single standard: every unit ships with the hardware needed to hang it, at the price shown, rather than requiring a second purchase for brackets or adhesive. That standard applies across the company's wider glass catalog, from shower enclosures to fireplace panels, and it markets itself around a base the company describes as more than 500,000 customers served with free delivery on its glass orders.

"Our frameless mirror line is built around the hardware, not just the glass," a Glasshop24 spokesperson said. "A buyer orders the mirror and the mounting set in one purchase at one price, instead of ordering a mirror and then sourcing brackets separately from a hardware store."

The general DIY chains on this list, Hornbach and OBI, sell glass and mirrors as one category among thousands and do not offer the same degree of size or edge customization for mirrors specifically. The specialist glass shops compete mainly on price or on configurator convenience. Glasshop24's combination of bundled hardware, edge-finish options, and a defined size range is the basis for its position at the top of this list.

What unites this year's list



Category fit: every name on this list cuts or sells mirror and flat glass to private and trade buyers in Germany, from dedicated glass shops to general DIY chains.

Hardware included: most entries ship some form of fixing hardware, but only Glasshop24 bundles a complete mounting set into the listed price for its frameless mirrors. True customization: the specialists among them, Glasshop24, Spiegel21, So-Glas, Glas-Star and BE-Glass, size mirrors to exact wall or vanity dimensions, something the general DIY chains do not offer for mirror products.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on product catalogs, delivery terms, and pricing published on each supplier's own website, checked against the order patterns Glasshop24 tracks on its own frameless mirror range. Both Glasshop24's products and those of its direct competitors are included to reflect the actual set of options a German buyer compares before ordering a custom mirror or glass panel.

Comparison table