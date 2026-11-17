MENAFN - GetNews)"Titanium Malebasics Collection"Black Friday underwear deals for men arrive at MaleBasics on November 27, 2026. The Miami-based manufacturer will offer up to 40% off its in-house labels and 10% to 20% off nine partner brands for one day only.

Miami, Florida, USA - November 17, 2026 - Black Friday underwear deals for men are coming to MaleBasics, the men's underwear company founded in Miami in 2003, which today announced discounts of up to 40% across its in-house labels and partner brands for one day, on November 27, 2026.

The offer runs from 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM EST on Black Friday at malebasics. Four in-house labels, including MaleBasics and Justin+Simon, will be discounted by 40%, with bundles excluded. Eight partner brands sold by the store will be discounted by 20%, and one further brand by 10%. Regular prices remain in effect until the promotion begins.

Rather than an extended sale period, MaleBasics is holding a single-day event preceded by a wishlist period. The company's Black Friday Wishlist page, live now, lets shoppers browse each participating brand and save the styles they plan to buy. Saved items are not reserved and stock is not held in advance. The wishlist works as a shortlist that customers can return to once the discount takes effect on November 27.

The in-house range covered by the 40% rate includes everyday briefs, trunks and boxer briefs, along with sportswear and swimwear. MaleBasics also produces its Titanium collection, which is built on the company's proprietary fabric technology. The partner selection adds nine other men's underwear labels to the same event, each at the discount listed on the wishlist page.

"Black Friday is when many of our customers restock their underwear drawer for the year," said Raul Valencia, founder and CEO of MaleBasics. "The wishlist lets them choose their styles and sizes before the day, so they can complete their order quickly on November 27 instead of searching the full catalogue under time pressure."

MaleBasics designs its collections in Montreal and manufactures them in Colombia. Finished products ship from the company's distribution center in Miami, Florida. Across its product lines, the company focuses on durable construction intended to keep garments in use longer and reduce textile waste, an approach it has followed for more than 20 years of underwear manufacturing.

The one-day format reflects how the company's customers shop during the holiday period, with many purchases concentrated on Black Friday itself. Limiting the event to a single date also allows MaleBasics to publish one clear set of discount rates per brand, without changing prices through the rest of the season.

MaleBasics' Black Friday men's underwear offer is limited to November 27, 2026, and to the discount listed for each brand. The full list of participating brands and their rates is available on the company's Black Friday Wishlist page.

About MaleBasics

MaleBasics is a men's underwear company founded in 2003 by Raul Valencia. Its collections are designed in Montreal, made in Colombia and shipped from a distribution center in Miami, Florida. The company sells its own labels and selected partner brands, from everyday briefs and trunks to sportswear and swimwear. Its stated focus is comfort, fit and durable construction that keeps underwear in use longer.