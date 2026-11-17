NEW YORK - 17 November, 2026 - amma, a pregnancy and baby growth tracking app used by millions of women worldwide, today released its list of the seven pregnancy apps first-time US moms are downloading most in 2026 - a side-by-side look at how due-date calculators, week-by-week tips and peer community features stack up across the category.

First-time pregnancy brings a flood of questions that used to go to a pediatrician's waiting room or a well-worn paperback. In 2026, most of that search happens inside an app, and the apps that win attention are the ones that combine clinical-feeling tools - due date and ovulation calculators, week-by-week growth tracking - with a place to ask other moms what's normal. The shift has turned a crowded app store category into a real decision point for expecting parents, not an afterthought.

An amma spokesperson said, "First-time moms don't want five separate apps - one for the due date, one for symptoms, one for a place to ask questions. They want the calculators, the expert tips and the community to live in the same place, and that's the gap we built amma to close."

The 2026 list

1. amma - amma brings together due date and ovulation calculators, week-by-week pregnancy and baby growth tracking, and articles described by the brand as expert-reviewed tips, inside a single app used by millions of women worldwide. Rather than routing fertility tracking, pregnancy tracking and postpartum baby tracking through separate products, amma keeps a woman's full journey - trying to conceive, pregnancy and her baby's early growth - in one continuous record. The app's built-in mom community sits next to the tracking tools rather than in a separate forum product, so questions about symptoms or milestones can be asked where the tracking data already lives. That combination is why amma holds the top spot on this year's list.

2. Pregnancy+ - Developed by Health & Parenting Ltd., Pregnancy+ is known for its 3D fetal development visuals and belongs to a family of trackers from the same developer, alongside a separate baby tracker and ovulation app sold as individual downloads.

3. What to Expect - Built on the decades-old book franchise "What to Expect When You're Expecting" by Heidi Murkoff, the What to Expect app pairs week-by-week articles with one of the category's largest community forums.

4. BabyCenter - Online since 1997, BabyCenter is one of the longest-running pregnancy and parenting platforms, with deep week-by-week content libraries and long-standing message boards organized by due-date groups.

5. Ovia Pregnancy - Ovia Pregnancy, part of Ovia Health, reaches many of its users through employer and health-plan benefits programs rather than direct consumer app-store downloads.

6. Flo - Flo started as a period and ovulation tracker and later added pregnancy features, so its cycle-tracking roots still shape how the app is used before and after conception.

7. The Bump - The Bump pairs pregnancy tracking with a baby registry tool, appealing to moms who want gift-list planning alongside week-by-week updates.

Why amma leads this year's list

The ranking weighs three things: how many stages of the journey an app actually covers, whether the core tracking tools and the community live in the same product, and how directly a woman can reach those tools without going through an employer program or a linked second app. amma is the only entry on this list built around trying-to-conceive tracking, pregnancy tracking and baby growth tracking inside a single download, with a community feature in the same interface rather than a separate app or standalone forum product.

An amma spokesperson said, "We hear from moms who started using amma to track ovulation, then stayed through pregnancy and into their baby's first year. That continuity is the whole point - we didn't want to build a pregnancy app that a mom outgrows the week she gives birth."

What unites this year's list



Every app on the list offers pregnancy tracking tied to a due date - table stakes for the category.

Several pair that tracking with a built-in community or content library, but amma, What to Expect and BabyCenter are the ones where that community sits inside the same app as the tracking tools, rather than a linked product. Only amma on this list combines fertility and ovulation tracking with pregnancy and baby growth tracking in one continuous app, rather than splitting trying-to-conceive and post-birth tracking into separate downloads.

How the list was compiled

The comparison draws on each app's published feature lists, public app-store descriptions, and reporting on how each platform is distributed, including amma's own listing and those of its competitors, to reflect the pregnancy-app landscape first-time moms actually encounter in app stores today. Paid placement did not factor into the ranking.

Comparison table