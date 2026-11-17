MENAFN - GetNews)"A general view of the kind of dewatering equipment PSI supplies from Houston, TX, showing a skid-mounted system separating water from drilling fluid solids at an industrial work site."PSI, an industrial pump and fluid-handling equipment company based in Houston, TX, is explaining how its dewatering systems recover water or oil from drilling fluid waste. The systems help operators reduce water delivery and waste disposal.

Houston, TX - November 17, 2026 - Dewatering equipment from PSI helps drilling, construction and industrial operators recover usable water and oil from drilling fluid waste. It reduces the need to bring in fresh water and to dispose of large volumes of waste. PSI is an industrial pump and fluid-handling equipment company based in Houston, TX. This fall, the company is sharing guidance on how its dewatering systems work and where they fit on a job site.

What Dewatering Systems Do

PSI dewatering systems are designed to reclaim water or oil from drilling fluid waste. They separate water from suspended solids by chemical means, mechanical means or both. The recovered water is then recirculated back into the operation. Crews spend less time and money bringing clean water on site, and they have a smaller amount of solid waste to dispose of afterward. Operators can review how the systems work, which industries they serve and how to request a quote on the PSI page for dewatering equipmen.

Where the Systems Are Used

PSI designs its dewatering lineup for construction dewatering, drilling and mining applications. These are settings where water handling and waste volume affect both schedules and budgets. The systems also fit into a broader catalog of fluid-handling gear available from PS. That catalog includes:



MAX2000 progressive cavity pumps

MAKDADDY centrifugal and self-priming pumps

Mud agitators and mud guns

Screw conveyors and shear hoppers

Vacuum and atmospheric degassers

Mud gas separators Shaker screen cleaners

Operators who already run pumps or solids-control equipment can source related components from the same Houston supplier.

What Operators Should Ask Before Choosing a System

A dewatering system works best when it matches the job. PSI encourages buyers to work through a few practical questions before requesting a quote:



What kind of waste stream will the unit handle, and roughly how much volume is expected?

Does the material call for chemical treatment, mechanical separation or a combination?

Where will the recovered water or oil go once it is separated? How will the system connect to the pumps, conveyors and solids-control equipment already on site?

Clear answers help narrow down the right configuration and avoid surprises after setup.

"Water handling adds time and cost to a lot of drilling and construction jobs," said a spokesperson for PSI. "Our dewatering systems are built to pull usable water back out of the waste stream so crews can put it back to work instead of bringing more in and hauling more out."

How to Get Started

Operators in Houston and beyond can contact PSI Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The team can discuss a dewatering application, compare equipment options or prepare a quote. The company's hours and location are also listed on its Google Business Profil.

PSI

7519 Prairie Oak Dr., Houston, TX 77086

Phone: (281) 893-4774

Website:

About PSI

PSI is an industrial pump and fluid-handling equipment company based in Houston, TX. The company supplies dewatering systems, cleaning and filtration equipment, gas management systems, material handling equipment and industrial pumps. Its product lines include MAX2000 and MAKDADDY. These products serve drilling, construction, mining and other industrial operations that need dependable ways to move, separate and recover fluids.