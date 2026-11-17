MENAFN - GetNews) Registry opens to 1,000 inaugural supporters ahead of planned lunar bases.

Delray Beach, FL, USA - November 17, 2026 - The National Lunar Society of America, an organization based in Delray Beach, Florida dedicated to promoting intergalactic peace and celebrating humanity's next leap into space, today announced the launch of its First-Edition Founders Registry. The registry is open at LunarSocietyRegistry and invites 1,000 inaugural supporters to add their names to the Society's Moon Base Founders Plaque.

International space agencies and private aerospace companies are preparing to establish permanent lunar bases between 2028 and 2035. The Lunar Society is creating a symbol of global unity and peaceful stewardship of space.

Through the Founders Registry, individuals and families can reserve a place on the commemorative Moon Base Founders Plaque and in the Society's digital registry. The Society's goal is to send the plaque to the Moon on a commercial payload. If that does not happen, the plaque will go on permanent display in the Society's podcast studio.

"Humanity's return to the Moon is a chance to establish a legacy of peace and shared purpose beyond Earth," said Mitchell J. Schultz, Executive Director of The National Lunar Society of America. "Our Founders Registry lets space enthusiasts and families become part of that story."

First-Edition Founders gift presentation package

The Society limits the package to the first 1,000 supporters. Each Founding Member receives a presentation package designed as a keepsake and a holiday gift. Packages include:



Name engraving on the commemorative Moon Base Founders Plaque and inclusion in the digital registry

A vial of lunar meteorite dust, which the Society states is authenticated and sourced from rocks ejected from the Moon's surface An individually numbered, gold-foil stamped Founder's Certificate that verifies early patronage and tier status

“We will take 5% from sales and then build an education fund for the children of Fallen Astronauts that are now and in the fire involved with our future moon base,” Mitchell J. Schultz added.

Founding memberships are available in two limited tiers: Alpha Founders (numbers 1 through 50) and Beta Founders (numbers 51 through 1,000). The earliest registrants receive the lowest registry numbers.

Registration and details about the Society's mission are available at LunarSocietyRegistry.

About The Lunar Society

Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, The National Lunar Society of America works to inspire public engagement in lunar exploration, celebrate space history and promote intergalactic peace as humanity establishes a permanent presence on the Moon. The Lunar Society is a division of Adventures With Mr SuperTrump LLC.

For videos, visit the YouTube channel: @MrSuperTrump

Disclaimer: Mr SuperTrump's Lunar Society is an independent listener engagement project produced by the Adventures With Mr SuperTrump podcast and is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by Donald J. Trump, the Trump Organization, NASA, or any government agency. The Lunar Society is a creative extension of an independent comedy broadcast. Our goal is to send the Founders Plaque to the Moon on a commercial payload. If that can't happen, it will be permanently displayed in the podcast studio.