Israeli Settlers Fatally Shoot Palestinian Woman, Wound 10 in West Bank
(MENAFN) A 60-year-old Palestinian woman was shot dead and 10 other people were wounded early Tuesday in the village of Al-Duyuk al-Tahta, west of Jericho in the occupied West Bank, the Jericho Government Hospital said. A 65-year-old man was among the injured.
Palestinian reports said armed Israeli settlers surrounded homes in the village and opened fire on residents. Israeli forces also moved into the area as the shooting unfolded.
The Israeli army said it had received an initial report of an “attempted attack” in the Jericho area and that details were still being verified. Troops have deployed to the scene and set up roadblocks, it said.
The shooting came a day after another attack in the town of Tuqu, southeast of Bethlehem. There, an Israeli settler drove into Palestinians, injuring eight, including people who had rushed to help the first victims.
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the Tuqu incident as a terrorist attack and demanded accountability for the attacker and those shielding him.
Palestinian reports said armed Israeli settlers surrounded homes in the village and opened fire on residents. Israeli forces also moved into the area as the shooting unfolded.
The Israeli army said it had received an initial report of an “attempted attack” in the Jericho area and that details were still being verified. Troops have deployed to the scene and set up roadblocks, it said.
The shooting came a day after another attack in the town of Tuqu, southeast of Bethlehem. There, an Israeli settler drove into Palestinians, injuring eight, including people who had rushed to help the first victims.
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the Tuqu incident as a terrorist attack and demanded accountability for the attacker and those shielding him.
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