MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Philippine Airlines has finalized an order for 15 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners, with options to acquire five more, in the largest widebody aircraft purchase in the carrier's history.

The agreements were signed on November 10 and announced on November 15, formalizing a commitment first unveiled at the Farnborough International Airshow in July.

The deal could cover up to 20 aircraft, with an estimated value of USD 3.4 billion if all five additional purchase rights are exercised, based on earlier pricing estimates by reports. The finalized contract value has not been disclosed.

The aircraft will be powered by GE Aerospace GEnx-1B engines and are expected to support the airline's fleet renewal and international expansion. Deliveries are planned for the next decade, with earlier reports indicating they could begin in 2031.

The 787-10, the largest model in Boeing's Dreamliner family, typically accommodates 300 to 375 passengers, depending on configuration. Its fuel-efficient design is intended to reduce operating costs on suitable medium- and long-haul routes.

Philippine Airlines has not announced which destinations will receive the aircraft or disclosed their cabin layouts.

The purchase complements a separate proposed Airbus deal for nine A350-1000s, with rights for five additional aircraft, announced in July. Together, the programs form part of the carrier's long-term fleet modernization strategy.