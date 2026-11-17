MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Kovtunov, head of the Darnytskyi District State Administration in Kyiv, announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

He said the Russian strike had damaged the district's heating network, including as a result of damage to the Southern Bridge. Repair crews are already working to fix the damage and restore heating to residents' homes.

Metro services on the Green Line between Osokorky and Chervony Khutir stations have been temporarily suspended. Trains continue to run on the underground section between Syrets and Vydubychi stations.

Kovtunov said the situation was under control.

Russia targets energy andfacilities in Bila Tserkva with drones

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked Kyiv twice with ballistic missiles overnight on November 17, triggering powerful explosions across the capital.

The Kyiv City State Administration reported damage in four districts: Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Obolonskyi. The damaged infrastructure included the Southern and Northern bridges.