317 Buildings In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District Left Without Heating After Russian Attack
He said the Russian strike had damaged the district's heating network, including as a result of damage to the Southern Bridge. Repair crews are already working to fix the damage and restore heating to residents' homes.
Metro services on the Green Line between Osokorky and Chervony Khutir stations have been temporarily suspended. Trains continue to run on the underground section between Syrets and Vydubychi stations.
Kovtunov said the situation was under control.Read also: Russia targets energy and heating facilities in Bila Tserkva with drones
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked Kyiv twice with ballistic missiles overnight on November 17, triggering powerful explosions across the capital.
The Kyiv City State Administration reported damage in four districts: Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Obolonskyi. The damaged infrastructure included the Southern and Northern bridges.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment