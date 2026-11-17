Kyiv's Northern And Southern Bridges Remain Closed As Experts Assess Damage From Russian Attack Klitschko
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegra, according to Ukrinform, sharing footage of the damage to one of the bridges.
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