MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

US President Donald Trump's special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are scheduled to meet Ukrainian and European officials in Berlin on November 19.

The talks are expected to focus on security guarantees for Ukraine and plans for the country's post-war economic reconstruction.

According to Axios, the meeting will take place on the same day as a planned trilateral summit involving the leaders of the United States, Russia and China in Shenzhen.

A US official described the contacts as part of coordinated diplomatic efforts. The official said Witkoff and Kushner maintain regular communication with Ukrainian and European officials while also continuing their contacts with Russia.