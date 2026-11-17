MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, has met with Antonella Bassani, the World Bank's Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, to discuss expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector.

The meeting took place at the World Bank's headquarters in Washington, where the sides exchanged views on strengthening bilateral cooperation and the proposed project titled "Sustainable and Competitive Agricultural Development and Improvement of Irrigation Systems."

Mammadov described agricultural development as one of the Azerbaijani government's strategic priorities. Recalling successful cooperation with the World Bank under previous projects, he expressed Azerbaijan's interest in expanding joint activities under the 2026–2030 State Programme for the Development of Production and Processing of Agricultural, Fishery and Aquaculture Products in Azerbaijan.

The programme was approved by a presidential decree dated May 25, 2026.

According to the minister, its main objectives include increasing agricultural productivity while using fewer resources, expanding the adoption of modern technologies, and developing research and educational opportunities.

Mammadov particularly emphasized the importance of efficient water resource management. He noted that Azerbaijan currently has 1.5 million hectares of irrigated agricultural land, of which 130,000 hectares are equipped with modern irrigation systems.

Under the new state programme, the area covered by modern irrigation technologies is expected to increase to 300,000 hectares.

The discussions also covered improving farmers' access to financing, land consolidation and increasing profitability in agriculture. Mammadov highlighted existing difficulties faced by small and medium-sized farms in securing financing, stressing the importance of introducing new lending mechanisms and government support instruments.

Bassani said that Azerbaijan's agricultural development priorities were aligned with the World Bank's strategic objectives. She expressed the bank's readiness to continue cooperation, particularly in modernizing irrigation infrastructure and expanding farmers' access to markets and financial resources.

The World Bank vice president also highlighted the bank's AgriConnect initiative, emphasizing the role of agriculture in driving economic growth, creating jobs and ensuring food security.

She further stressed the importance of accelerating the implementation of the proposed project so that its benefits could reach farmers within a shorter timeframe.