Rubio Denounces Iran Strikes on Bahrain, Vows Gulf Defense
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denounced Iran’s attacks on Bahrain in a Monday phone call with Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani, as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to flare.
The State Department laid out the American position in a statement:
“The Secretary condemned Iran’s attacks on Bahrain and reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to the security of Bahrain and all our Gulf partners,” the State Department said in a statement.
The two men also renewed the long-standing strategic partnership between the US and Bahrain. That relationship rests on Bahrain’s status as a major Non-NATO ally and on the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA).
The call followed an announcement by Bahrain that its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks aimed at the kingdom on Sunday.
The exchange comes amid a standoff between Iran and the US over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway for global energy and commodity supplies.
The conflict began on Feb. 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Iran, and the sides reached a ceasefire in April. Fighting between Washington and Tehran later resumed as negotiations stalled, even though both parties had signed a memorandum of understanding in June.
The State Department laid out the American position in a statement:
“The Secretary condemned Iran’s attacks on Bahrain and reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to the security of Bahrain and all our Gulf partners,” the State Department said in a statement.
The two men also renewed the long-standing strategic partnership between the US and Bahrain. That relationship rests on Bahrain’s status as a major Non-NATO ally and on the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA).
The call followed an announcement by Bahrain that its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks aimed at the kingdom on Sunday.
The exchange comes amid a standoff between Iran and the US over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway for global energy and commodity supplies.
The conflict began on Feb. 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Iran, and the sides reached a ceasefire in April. Fighting between Washington and Tehran later resumed as negotiations stalled, even though both parties had signed a memorandum of understanding in June.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment