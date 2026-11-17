More Than One-Third of Trump’s 2024 Supporters Skip US Midterm Elections
(MENAFN) A new poll released Monday found that 35% of voters who backed US President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election did not participate in the Nov. 3 midterm elections this year, compared with 22% of those who supported Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
The report, conducted by polling firm J.L. Partners and titled "Sitting Out the Surf: How Turnout, Not Swing, Built the Blue Wave," identified low participation among Trump's non-college-educated supporters, rural voters and retirees as a major factor behind Republican losses.
According to the findings, 46% of Trump's 2024 supporters without college degrees, 39% of his rural voters and 44% of those aged over 65 stayed away from the polls in 2026.
The analysis was based on a survey of 1,000 respondents conducted on election day, alongside more than 30,000 interviews carried out throughout the campaign. It concluded that approximately 70% of the Democratic gains resulted from changes in voter turnout rather than supporters switching political allegiance.
Lower participation accounted for 10 percentage points of a 15-point shift in Democrats' favor, moving from a two-point Republican lead in 2024 to a 13-point Democratic advantage in 2026. Voter defections from one party to another contributed the remaining five points.
The report also found that 8% of people who voted for Trump in 2024 subsequently supported Democratic candidates in the midterm elections.
Democrats secured an overwhelming 90-percentage-point advantage among voters who strongly disapproved of Trump. Meanwhile, 48% of Democratic voters said their decision was primarily motivated by opposition to the president rather than support for the party's political agenda.
Among voters who switched from Republicans to Democrats, half said they continued to hold a favorable view of the Republican Party.
Economic concerns dominated voters' priorities, with the cost of living and the broader economy each emerging as leading considerations. Combined, these issues were selected by 33% of midterm voters, while no other issue attracted more than 9% of respondents.
James Johnson, founding director of J.L. Partners, said the findings demonstrated the decisive role of voter participation in the Republican losses.
"Even without a single voter switching, the GOP would have lost the Senate and House," he said.
The report, conducted by polling firm J.L. Partners and titled "Sitting Out the Surf: How Turnout, Not Swing, Built the Blue Wave," identified low participation among Trump's non-college-educated supporters, rural voters and retirees as a major factor behind Republican losses.
According to the findings, 46% of Trump's 2024 supporters without college degrees, 39% of his rural voters and 44% of those aged over 65 stayed away from the polls in 2026.
The analysis was based on a survey of 1,000 respondents conducted on election day, alongside more than 30,000 interviews carried out throughout the campaign. It concluded that approximately 70% of the Democratic gains resulted from changes in voter turnout rather than supporters switching political allegiance.
Lower participation accounted for 10 percentage points of a 15-point shift in Democrats' favor, moving from a two-point Republican lead in 2024 to a 13-point Democratic advantage in 2026. Voter defections from one party to another contributed the remaining five points.
The report also found that 8% of people who voted for Trump in 2024 subsequently supported Democratic candidates in the midterm elections.
Democrats secured an overwhelming 90-percentage-point advantage among voters who strongly disapproved of Trump. Meanwhile, 48% of Democratic voters said their decision was primarily motivated by opposition to the president rather than support for the party's political agenda.
Among voters who switched from Republicans to Democrats, half said they continued to hold a favorable view of the Republican Party.
Economic concerns dominated voters' priorities, with the cost of living and the broader economy each emerging as leading considerations. Combined, these issues were selected by 33% of midterm voters, while no other issue attracted more than 9% of respondents.
James Johnson, founding director of J.L. Partners, said the findings demonstrated the decisive role of voter participation in the Republican losses.
"Even without a single voter switching, the GOP would have lost the Senate and House," he said.
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