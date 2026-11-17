MENAFN - Asia Times) Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping meet in Shenzhen on Thursday for the first-ever three-way summit between the leaders. Of the three, Xi brings the strongest hand. For global investors, what he chooses to do with it will likely matter far more than any joint statement.

Trump arrives after heavy losses in the midterms, with the war in Iran unresolved and a trade truce with Beijing due to expire in January. Putin is nearly five years into the war in Ukraine, presiding over an economy that leans ever harder on China. Xi is on course for a fourth term next year and controls rare earth supplies that both the US and its allies rely on.

Looking at Moscow first, Beijing now supplies around half of everything Russia imports, roughly double the share before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Putin gets a prized seat next to the leaders of the world's two largest economies, but only because Xi allows it.

If a credible path to a ceasefire comes out of this meeting, it'll likely be because China decided the war had become more costly than useful.

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Washington's position is weaker than it looks. Trump needs a win he can sell at home, and Xi knows it. Beijing has extended its pause on rare earth export curbs by just two months, a deliberately short leash. US officials keep pressing China to honor its promises on farm purchases and critical minerals. All of those levers are in Xi's hands.

Rare earths show how this works. They are critical to producing electric vehicles, fighter jets, wind turbines and the data centers that power artificial intelligence, and China dominates their processing. By releasing supply in short installments, Beijing reminds the world every few weeks who controls the flow.

This is where the summit matters most for investors. A firm, long extension of the trade truce, with written commitments on critical minerals, would likely do more for global equities than any statement on Ukraine. It would ease pressure on manufacturers' margins, steady supply chains for the AI build-out and support emerging markets that trade heavily with both superpowers.

A thin outcome would have the opposite effect. Another short agreement with vague wording would likely leave tariff risk hanging over all of 2027. Markets would probably shrug at first, then grow uneasy as January drew closer.

Energy is the second channel. Real progress on Ukraine would likely push European gas prices lower and lift the euro and European shares. Any sign that Beijing or Moscow will lean on Tehran could knock some of the war premium out of oil prices.

Cheaper crude would ease inflation and give central banks more room to cut rates. Both outcomes depend heavily on whether Xi chooses to use his influence, and on what he asks for in return. Taiwan is the risk hanging over all of it. Xi will press China's claims, and he'll do so in front of a US president who badly wants a big deal.

A large share of the world's most advanced chips is made on the self-governing island, so any hint of escalation would hit tech stocks everywhere. On Taiwan, the best result for markets is that strong words stay as words.

Some commentators have compared Shenzhen to Yalta, when three leaders divided up the postwar world. But the comparison flatters the occasion – nothing will be carved up at Shenzhen.

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Xi is doing something quieter and, for markets, more significant. He's showing that the road to a deal with Russia, to calm global trade and to secure supplies of critical materials now runs through Beijing.

Time is also on his side. Trump is moving into the later stages of his presidency, and Putin relies more on Chinese goodwill with every month the war continues. Xi, secure at home for years to come, can afford to wait for better terms. His guests, on the other hand, can't.

None of this makes China untouchable. Its economy has serious problems, and Xi needs foreign demand and stable trade as much as anyone. Washington still holds real leverage, provided it uses it with discipline rather than chasing a quick photo-op.

Trump will fly home talking about a deal, and Putin about his return to the top table. The lasting outcome will likely arrive in January, when the trade truce expires and the world finds out what Xi wants in return for his patience.

Nigel Green is founder and CEO of the de Vere Group.

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