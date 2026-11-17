The company assists auto dealerships and corporate golf tournaments with cash prize coverage, complimentary bonus hole prizes, and signs.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Reno, Nevada, November 17, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, Coast to Coast Hole in One, a trusted provider of comprehensive prize coverage for golf events, has announced expanded support for auto dealership and corporate golf tournaments across the country. Tournament organizers, corporate sponsors, and local auto dealerships can now elevate player participation by incorporating high-value cash prizes into their events without bearing financial liability. The service allows organizers to enhance the tournament experience while seamlessly transferring the payout risk off their balance sheet.







Offering exciting incentives significantly increases tournament engagement and creates memorable experiences for players. By securing hole-in-one insurance for golf tournaments, auto dealerships and businesses can present substantial cash rewards, commercial promotions, and sponsored prize holes with complete peace of mind. Every policy covers the designated main prize hole and includes bonus cash prize coverage for additional par 3 holes at no extra cost. Additionally, custom prize signage for both main and bonus holes is provided with every package to ensure effortless setup on the course.

Flexible coverage packages are customized to match specific event budgets, with pricing determined by the number of golfers, hole yardage, and total prize value. Organizers can select tailored solutions, such as a flexible option providing a chance at a $5,000 cash prize based on 144 amateur golfers or fewer playing a hole measuring 165 yards or longer. Auto dealerships frequently leverage these high-value prize structures to highlight promotional initiatives, build brand awareness, and create lasting relationships with clients and attendees.

A representative of the company highlighted the objective behind their nationwide event support:“Our main goal is to make every corporate and dealership golf tournament more exciting by letting organizers present major cash prizes without taking on the payout risk. With over 6 decades of combined team experience, we deliver reliable coverage backed by top-rated insurers so organizers can focus on delivering a successful event.”

Underwritten by an A-rated insurance provider, Coast to Coast Hole in One offers dependable protection for over 5,000 tournaments. The team brings more than 60 years of combined industry experience, ensuring reliable coverage, transparent pricing structure, and accessible personal service. Organizers can connect directly with dedicated specialists via phone, text, or email to set up custom prize packages for upcoming corporate contests.

As auto dealerships and corporate teams prepare for upcoming golf seasons, securing golf tournament prize insurance provides an effective strategy to boost excitement and attract players. Event planners looking for affordable hole-in-one insurance can easily customize packages that suit their exact field size and course specifications. With complete sign packages, additional par 3 bonus coverage, and flexible cash options included, sponsors can host elevated golf competitions with full protection.

About Coast to Coast Hole in One

Coast to Coast Hole in One provides comprehensive prize coverage for golf tournaments, charity contests, corporate outings, and auto dealership events nationwide. Backed by an A-rated insurance company and supported by over 6 decades of combined industry expertise, the company has covered over 5,000 tournaments. Packages include cash prize coverage, bonus par 3 prizes, and course signage, allowing organizers to offer high-stakes excitement while transferring financial risk.

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