The company elevates corporate golf events with customizable prize packages, high-value incentives, and complimentary signs.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Reno, Nevada, November 17, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, Coast to Coast Hole in One has launched tailored prize protection coverage for corporate outings and auto dealership golf competitions across North America. Golf event planners and auto sponsors can now introduce grand prizes, including vehicles, luxury travel getaways, and cash awards, without incurring financial liability should a player score a hole-in-one. This service enhances the overall player experience while effectively removing financial risk from the sponsor's balance sheet.







Adding high-value rewards drives participant engagement and elevates the prestige of any golfing competition. By utilizing hole-in-one prize insurance, dealerships and business leaders can feature dream prizes that captivate players throughout the day. Every policy covers the primary target hole and automatically includes bonus prize opportunities for all other par 3 holes on the course. Professional prize signs for every target hole are also shipped directly to organizers at no extra charge.

Pricing structures remain flexible to suit diverse event budgets, calculating premiums based on field size, hole distance, and selected prize values. For instance, organizers can secure a $5,000 prize opportunity for $200, based on up to 144 amateur participants playing a hole of at least 165 yards. Dealerships regularly use these prize packages to highlight flagship car models, drive sales interest, and build long-lasting community relationships.

A representative of the company highlighted the objective behind their nationwide event support:“Our goal is to make every tournament exciting by letting organizers offer big cash prizes risk-free.”

Underwritten by an A-rated carrier, Coast to Coast Hole in One brings decades of industry experience to every partnership. Having protected over 5,000 events nationwide, the team combines reliability with accessible support. Event committees can reach knowledgeable specialists via phone, text, or email to design custom policy coverage tailored to their specific event requirements.

For auto dealerships and corporate hosts seeking hole-in-one car prize insurance, integrating insured contest holes offers a proven way to attract top participants. Companies looking for an established hole-in-one insurance company gain complete peace of mind, knowing their prize liability is fully transferred. With course signage included and bonus par 3 prizes automatically attached, businesses can host unforgettable golf tournaments with total financial confidence.

Interested customers can read out to them using the details provided below.

About Coast to Coast Hole in One

Coast to Coast Hole in One specializes in risk management solutions for golf prize competitions, serving tournament directors, car dealerships, and corporate hosts across the country. Operating with over 60 years of collective industry expertise and backed by an A-rated insurer, the organization has safeguarded more than 5,000 golf events. Its turnkey packages feature main cash hole protection, complimentary bonus par 3 hole coverage, and custom course signage designed to make tournament organizing simple and risk-free.

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