Paraguayan Judge Orders Former President Pena Transferred to Military Prison
(MENAFN) A Paraguayan judge ordered the immediate transfer of former President Santiago Pena from a private suite at the Presidential Escort Regiment to Vinas Cue military prison in the capital, Asuncion, according to local media reports.
The ruling, issued Monday by Judge Osmar Legal, seeks to ensure that Pena's detention complies with the pretrial custody measure imposed against him.
Legal instructed the relevant authorities to implement the transfer without delay following reports that the former president had been receiving preferential treatment at the military facility where he was initially detained.
His accommodation reportedly included a private gym and other amenities that are not typically available to ordinary detainees.
Pena's detention comes amid a broader political and financial crisis surrounding the collapse of digital lender Ueno Bank.
The Paraguayan Senate impeached and removed him from office on Nov. 6 over allegations of poor performance in his official responsibilities. Vice President Pedro Alliana subsequently assumed the presidency.
The investigation into Ueno Bank has raised concerns about potential financial misconduct and possible connections between the institution and government officials.
According to local media reports, Pena faces several charges, including breach of trust, criminal association and the alleged misuse of public funds. He has rejected the accusations and denied any wrongdoing.
Prosecutors are examining whether political influence was used to channel public funds toward the bank and whether government officials received benefits through their relationships with the financial institution.
The investigation has further intensified political tensions in Paraguay, prompting opposition figures to demand accountability for those implicated and greater transparency in the management of public finances.
Pena is expected to remain at Vinas Cue military prison throughout the ongoing investigation, while authorities have yet to announce a timetable for subsequent proceedings.
The ruling, issued Monday by Judge Osmar Legal, seeks to ensure that Pena's detention complies with the pretrial custody measure imposed against him.
Legal instructed the relevant authorities to implement the transfer without delay following reports that the former president had been receiving preferential treatment at the military facility where he was initially detained.
His accommodation reportedly included a private gym and other amenities that are not typically available to ordinary detainees.
Pena's detention comes amid a broader political and financial crisis surrounding the collapse of digital lender Ueno Bank.
The Paraguayan Senate impeached and removed him from office on Nov. 6 over allegations of poor performance in his official responsibilities. Vice President Pedro Alliana subsequently assumed the presidency.
The investigation into Ueno Bank has raised concerns about potential financial misconduct and possible connections between the institution and government officials.
According to local media reports, Pena faces several charges, including breach of trust, criminal association and the alleged misuse of public funds. He has rejected the accusations and denied any wrongdoing.
Prosecutors are examining whether political influence was used to channel public funds toward the bank and whether government officials received benefits through their relationships with the financial institution.
The investigation has further intensified political tensions in Paraguay, prompting opposition figures to demand accountability for those implicated and greater transparency in the management of public finances.
Pena is expected to remain at Vinas Cue military prison throughout the ongoing investigation, while authorities have yet to announce a timetable for subsequent proceedings.
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