UK Welcomes Progress In Peace Process Between Armenia And Azerbaijan
According to him, progress has been made over the past year in advancing the peace agenda in the South Caucasus.
He cited the cross-border Peace Bridge initiative, ongoing border delimitation efforts, Azerbaijan's fuel supplies to Armenia and the agreement between AzerTelecom and Telecom Armenia among the positive developments.
"Maintaining this momentum through continued dialogue and cooperation is crucial to securing a durable and lasting peace," Norman said.
He emphasized that the UK-Azerbaijan partnership was becoming increasingly important as the South Caucasus moves towards a more peaceful and connected future.
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