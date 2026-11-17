MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The United Kingdom and Azerbaijan are expanding military cooperation, including joint personnel training, cybersecurity engagement and the development of defence capabilities, ambassador of the UK to Azerbaijan, Duncan Norman, said during a press conference in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the two countries held their first joint defence cyber exercise this year and reached an unprecedented level of military training cooperation.

"British military teams have delivered training here in Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijani officers are training alongside their British counterparts in the British Army and Royal Navy in the UK," Norman said.

He noted that, alongside growing cooperation in cybersecurity, operational capabilities and the defense industry, this represents the most ambitious bilateral defense cooperation programme between the two countries to date.

"We will build on this, deepening defense cooperation through training and opportunities that draw on UK expertise while supporting Azerbaijan's own capabilities," the ambassador said.

Norman also noted that security cooperation extends beyond defense. The UK is working with Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies to tackle serious organized crime, including drug trafficking, illegal migration and cybercrime.