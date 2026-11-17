MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and China's Zijin Mining Group have discussed potential cooperation in mineral exploration and mining, including the introduction of advanced extraction and processing technologies and the digitalization of production processes at a meeting on November 16.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, the discussions took place during a meeting between First Deputy Minister Feruza Khamidova, ministry officials and a delegation led by General Director of Zijin Mining Group's Northwest Branch.

During the meeting, the Chinese delegation presented an overview of the company's operations and international projects, including activities in Serbia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and other countries.

The parties exchanged views on opportunities to expand cooperation in the mining and geological sector, with particular attention to modern mining technologies, mineral processing and the digital transformation of industrial operations.

Additionally, Uzbek officials briefed the delegation on investment opportunities available through the country's E-auction platform, which offers prospective mineral areas to investors and businesses through transparent auction procedures.

The ministry representatives explained the auction process, participation requirements and procedures for accessing the available investment opportunities.

Zijin Mining Group is a Chinese multinational mining group specializing in the exploration, development and extraction of copper, gold, zinc, lithium, silver and molybdenum. The company operates mining projects across Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Americas, with more than 30 large and major mineral resource development bases in 17 countries outside China as of 2025. Its international portfolio includes projects in Serbia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other countries. Zijin Mining is listed on both the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges.