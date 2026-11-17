MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Completing the peace process in the South Caucasus will be an important condition for realizing the economic potential of the Middle Corridor and securing the wider benefits of regional stability, ambassador of the United Kingdom to Azerbaijan, Duncan Norman, said during a press conference in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the UK is keen to support economic development in the region, although establishing an effective route along the Middle Corridor will take considerable time.

"That is not to say that these things are easy or that there are quick solutions. Building an effective route through the Middle Corridor is going to take a long time, but it has already started. The peace process is a big part of that. It is about putting those building blocks in place," Norman said.

He emphasized that the UK has broader interests in the region, but that the immediate priority should be to focus on practical steps that can be taken over the coming months.

"Let's start with the things that we can do over the coming months. Let's start with the peace process, complete it, and then start really being able to reap the economic and other benefits that peace will bring," the ambassador said.