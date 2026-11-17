MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Featuring Air Pro's dual-layer airbag protection, the lineup offers varied grip textures, materials, and finishes for everyday use.

Irvine, CA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORRAS is showcasing its Ostand case collection for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, with Air Pro leading a lineup that brings together impact protection, integrated stands, and distinctive material choices. The collection addresses the changing roles a phone takes throughout the day: a navigation screen during a commute, a video-call setup at a desk, and a camera on a weekend trip.

Q3 Air Pro and Q3 Air anchor the collection's protection and design story. Alongside them, models with reinforced bumpers, softer surfaces, expressive colors, and woven finishes offer different approaches to how a case feels in the hand and functions beyond it.

Air Pro: Protection That Works from the Outside In

Taking a phone out of a bag or changing grip to take a photo puts handling at the center of everyday protection. Q3 Air Pro addresses both the possibility of an impact and the details that help users keep control of their phones.

Its dual-layer airbag construction manages impact in stages. An outer hollow chamber takes the initial impact, while an inner, highly elastic layer helps disperse the remaining shock. The two layers perform complementary roles within the protective frame, helping reduce the force transferred toward the phone.









That engineering extends to the surfaces surrounding the device. Textured sides support a secure grip, while a microfiber interior provides a softer contact surface against the phone's back. Raised edges around the screen and cameras help keep those areas from directly contacting a flat surface when the phone is set down. Independent metal buttons add a defined tactile element to frequently used controls.

Together, these details give Q3 Air Pro a protection story that reaches beyond a single drop specification. The outer frame, inner lining, and grip areas each address a different point of contact between the phone, its case, and the user's hand.

Core Air Pro brings a more colorful expression to the Air Pro offering. Its multicolor anodized metal stand and coordinated case finishes add visual depth, giving users an alternative to Q3 Air Pro's more restrained appearance.

From a Desk Call to a Travel Photo

Air Pro's integrated Ostand also changes how the phone can be positioned when it leaves the user's hand.

At a desk, the rotating stand supports a phone for a video call or a viewing session. Users can switch between portrait and landscape orientation and adjust the position to suit the task, whether they are speaking with a colleague or following a tutorial beside a laptop.









On a trip, the same stand can support the phone on a suitable, stable surface for a group photo or hands-free recording. Having the support built into the case reduces the need to find another object to prop up the device.

Q3 Air Pro combines horizontal rotation with a stand that opens vertically, providing flexibility when positioning the phone. Its magnetic attachment system also works with compatible accessories, including wallets, power banks, and mounts. Users can move between supported viewing, handheld use, and accessory attachment while keeping the case on.

Different Approaches to Grip and Protection

The wider collection offers distinct protective structures and grip treatments for users whose preferences differ.

Q3 Air combines an integrated airbag structure with dot-pattern grip areas. Those dedicated contact points give fingers a textured surface when checking directions or holding the phone for a photo. Q3 Air Essential takes a different construction approach, using segmented airbags alongside textured surfaces that emphasize practical handling.

Q3 Rugged makes its protective character visible through reinforced upper and lower bumpers, textured sides, and a solid-color back. Its frame and grip details are central to the design, giving users who favor a more substantial protective appearance an alternative within the collection.

O3 Air Bios introduces a different structural vocabulary. Inspired by the lightweight, porous form of bird bones, its bionic design brings protective engineering into the case's visual identity. Integrated attachment points add a carrying option for users who prefer to connect a compatible strap during a day of walking and sightseeing.

Each model gives a different part of the case a leading role, from the finger-contact areas to the bumper structure and carrying details.

Color and Finish Give the Collection a Personal Side

For a device that stays close throughout the day, color and surface treatment are also part of the experience.

The gradient Air design draws on natural color transitions, using softly blended tones across the case. Its finish offers a gentler visual effect than the more pronounced contrasts found elsewhere in the collection.

O3 Hue takes a brighter approach, pairing contrasting colors with translucent details. The interaction between the frame, backplate, and ring stand gives the case a layered appearance without relying on a printed pattern.

Q3 Wind brings silicone texture and a simpler form into the lineup. Its color choices and soft-touch character offer another direction for users selecting a case to carry between the workday, the commute, and an evening out.

Material Choices, from Leather-Like Texture to Woven Aramid

Material selection creates further differences in appearance and touch.

Q3 VegSkin brings a leather-like texture to a case suited to an office desk or daily commute. Its surface treatment offers a distinct alternative to the harder backplates elsewhere in the range, with material composition varying by color and configuration.

Q3 Spin places greater emphasis on a clear or translucent back and the integrated rotating stand. These finishes allow more of the phone's appearance to remain visible, offering a different look from solid-color and heavily textured designs.

O3 Fiber introduces woven aramid detail, combining the patterned back construction with a flexible frame and an integrated ring stand. The arrangement of the fibers creates the visual pattern itself, adding depth through the weave. The result gives the collection a material-focused option alongside its airbag, silicone, and leather-like designs.

Availability

The TORRAS iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max case collection is available through torraslife.com. Q3 Air Pro is listed at US$79.99 for either device. Product pages provide current model compatibility, color choices, configurations, and regional availability, allowing customers to compare the Air Pro offering with the wider Ostand range.

About TORRAS

TORRAS creates technology accessories that combine phone protection, thoughtful engineering, and practical everyday function. Its portfolio includes Ostand phone cases, screen protectors, charging accessories, power banks, and mobile accessories for carrying and supporting devices. Across these categories, the brand develops products around how people hold, position, protect, and power their technology. For more information, visit torraslife.com.

CONTACT: Tim Leeson,...