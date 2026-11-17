CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Total Illusion Aesthetic & Wellness Center, Board-Certified Physician Desiree Eakin Unites Integrative Medicine, Hormone Health, and Aesthetic Care in Personalized, Evidence-Based Treatment for WomenSeal Beach, California – Desiree Eakin is a board-certified physician, speaker, and women's wellness advocate whose practice spans integrative and functional medicine, hormone optimization, metabolic health, brain health, and aesthetic medicine. She is the founder and Chief Medical Officer of Total Illusion Aesthetic & Wellness Center in Seal Beach, where she is dedicated to helping women achieve optimal health through personalized, evidence-based care. Her clinical focus includes metabolism, hormone health, and brain health, with particular attention to perimenopausal and menopausal women and to medical aesthetics. At the center of her work is her signature Look Deeper method, a comprehensive, whole-person approach that identifies the interconnected factors influencing a patient's health. Through this method, she empowers patients to regain vitality, confidence, and long-term wellness.Dr. Eakin's education includes studies at UC Irvine and a medical degree from the University of Nevada School of Medicine, followed by board certification. She began her medical career in pediatrics, serving at one of the nation's leading children's hospitals. There, she was inspired every day by the resilience of her young patients and their families. Over time, personal experiences and the similar health challenges she witnessed among colleagues led her to recognize the limitations of conventional medicine in addressing chronic symptoms and quality-of-life concerns. That realization inspired her transition into integrative and functional medicine. Today, she combines traditional medical expertise with innovative approaches to hormone health, metabolism, neuromodulation, regenerative aesthetics, and lifestyle medicine.Alongside her patient care, Dr. Eakin serves as a clinical instructor, helping to educate the next generation of physicians. She is also a passionate educator and national speaker committed to advancing women's health and transforming the conversation around aging, confidence, and preventive care. She speaks regularly on hormone health, mental wellness, and whole-person healing. In each setting, she encourages women to advocate for themselves and to embrace lasting wellness from the inside out. In 2026, she was honored to be recognized as a Woman of Empowerment, a distinction she views as a reminder to keep leading with purpose, serving others, and lifting other women along the way.Dr. Eakin attributes her success to a combination of persistence, purpose, and a willingness to keep evolving. She has always worked hard, yet she has come to see that success means more than achievement. For her, it depends on staying connected to the reason for doing the work in the first place. Resilience has also played a major role in her journey. She has faced setbacks, difficult transitions, and moments that required her to reassess what success truly means to her, and those experiences taught her to trust herself and keep moving forward no matter how hard the path. She is quick to add that success is never accomplished alone. She remains deeply grateful for the steady support and encouragement of mentors, colleagues, family, patients, and the women who have inspired her, and she credits this village for helping her reach where she is today.The best career advice Dr. Eakin has received came from her mother, whose voice she can still hear clearly. Her mother encouraged her to trust herself, to be herself, and to always stay true to who she is. Dr. Eakin has found that it is easy to look at what others are doing and feel pressure to follow the same path, build the same kind of practice, or chase whatever is popular at the moment. Experience has shown her that the most meaningful and sustainable success comes from knowing one's own values and strengths.Her advice to young women entering medicine begins with a commitment to never stop learning. Earning a medical degree or becoming board certified is an incredible accomplishment, she notes, but it does not mark the end of a physician's education. Medicine continues to evolve, and providing the best possible care requires maintaining curiosity and a thirst for knowledge throughout an entire career. She also encourages women to seek out mentors and, when the opportunity arises, to become mentors themselves. Sharing what they have learned, opening doors for other women, celebrating their successes, and creating opportunities for those coming behind them are all part of the responsibility she hopes to pass on.Dr. Eakin sees one of the biggest challenges in medicine today as the sheer volume of health information available to patients. More information does not always mean better information, and women in particular are often trying to make sense of conflicting messages about hormones, metabolism, mental wellness, aging, and preventive health. She views this challenge as one of the field's greatest opportunities. Medicine is moving toward a more personalized and integrative approach to care that can help bridge that gap. In her view, the future of medicine will require combining evidence-based care with individualized care, better education, and stronger partnerships between physicians and patients.Her values are rooted in what she calls success for a purpose, a principle that shaped her decision to enter medicine. She wanted to help people feel better, and if she could do that, she felt successful in her work. Over the years, her understanding of what it means to be a healer has evolved. She has accepted that she will not be able to cure everyone and may not always resolve every symptom, and she describes medicine as humbling in many ways. Complex cases, elusive diagnoses, evolving research, and healthcare system barriers continue to challenge her ability to deliver the care patients deserve. Rather than resisting those challenges, she has learned to value them, because they keep her from becoming stagnant and push her to keep learning, broaden her perspective, question her assumptions, and grow as a physician.Authenticity has become increasingly important to Dr. Eakin as well. She has learned to remain true to herself, to trust her instincts, and to avoid shrinking herself to fit someone else's expectations of who she should be. Service rounds out her core values. Whether through patient care, education, mentorship, leadership, or community involvement, she wants her work to carry meaning beyond herself. For her, success is measured less by personal accomplishments and more by how she uses what she has learned, what she has been given, and the opportunities she has earned to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.That spirit of service extends into her community. Dr. Eakin serves as Vice President of the Children's Benefit League of Long Beach, supporting philanthropic initiatives that improve the lives of children. She also recognizes that influence often begins behind the scenes, in the quiet moments of preparation, reflection, and work that make meaningful impact possible.Guided by compassionate care, lifelong learning, and medical innovation, Dr. Eakin continues to inspire both patients and healthcare professionals to look beyond symptoms and pursue health with purpose and confidence. Through her practice, her teaching, and her advocacy, Dr. Desiree Eakin is helping redefine what whole-person care can mean for women at every stage of life.Learn More about Desiree Eakin:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Desiree Eakin,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women Features Desiree Eakin: Helping Women Look Deeper Toward Lasting Health, Confidence, and Vitality News Provided By Influential Women November 17, 2026, 07:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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