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With Thanksgiving and December gatherings ahead, the Congress Avenue team is encouraging Austin dog owners to build reliable obedience through Board and Train.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The holiday season brings a steady stream of doorbells, visiting relatives, travel, and crowded sidewalks, and for many Austin dogs that means weeks of excitement and disruption. All Dogs Unleashed is encouraging dog owners in downtown, South Congress, and nearby neighborhoods to plan ahead by working with trainers on the obedience skills that keep a dog calm and under control when guests arrive.For dogs that bark at every knock, rush the door, jump on visitors, or beg at the table, a house full of holiday guests can be stressful for the whole household. Dogs can also be unsettled by new people, rearranged rooms, decorations, and a door that opens and closes all evening. Owners who know their dogs struggle in these situations can start preparing now rather than waiting for the first gathering.Consistent practice with basic commands is one of the most practical ways to prepare. Teaching a dog to sit, stay, and settle on a place away from the door and the dinner table gives owners a clear routine to follow each time someone arrives. Reliable recall and leash manners also matter for walks through busy downtown streets, where crowds, lights, and sudden noise can pull a dog's attention away from its handler.All Dogs Unleashed offers a two-week Board and Train program built around structured daily training, obedience foundations, and real-world behavior goals. Dogs stay with professional trainers who work on commands, leash behavior, and everyday household problems such as jumping and barking. The program is backed by guaranteed results and lifetime support for graduates.Because Board and Train is a fixed two-week program, timing is worth considering. Owners who enroll in the coming weeks can have their dogs home and practicing their new skills ahead of December gatherings and holiday travel, when many households host guests and the front door gets busy again. Planning ahead can help families head into the season with a dog that responds to clear direction.Owners who prefer to train in a familiar setting can also book in-home private lessons with All Dogs Unleashed in Austin, TX. Trainers work with the owner and dog together to identify the behaviors that matter most, such as door manners, greeting visitors, and walking calmly on leash, and then build a plan to practice them.Small habits at home can make gatherings easier as well. Owners can practice door routines before guests arrive by having a family member ring the bell or knock while the dog works on a "place" or "sit" command, rewarding calm behavior each time. Keeping holiday food and decorations out of reach, setting up a quiet room for dogs that become anxious, and making sure a dog wears a secure collar with identification can help prevent problems when the door is opening and closing all evening.For many downtown and South Congress households, the same skills pay off well beyond the holidays. A dog that waits calmly at the door, greets guests politely, and walks well on a leash is easier to manage at every gathering, whether it is a neighborhood party, a family dinner, or a busy sidewalk on a weekend afternoon. Trainers at the Congress Avenue location work with owners to build those routines so they hold up in real life, not just during a lesson.All Dogs Unleashed works with dogs of all breeds, ages, and temperaments. Program availability varies based on current enrollment, so owners who want training completed before holiday guests arrive are encouraged to reach out early.The Austin location serves neighborhoods throughout the metropolitan area, including Allandale, Hyde Park, Mueller, Rosedale, Tarrytown, and South Congress. Owners can contact the Congress Avenue location at (512) 963-6017 or visit the website to schedule a training consultation.About All Dogs UnleashedAll Dogs Unleashed provides Board and Train, in-home private lessons, boarding, and grooming services. Congress Avenue location: 111 Congress Avenue #201, Austin, TX 78701. Phone: (512) 963-6017. For current hours and service availability, contact the Austin team. Learn more at .###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 111 Congress Avenue #201, Austin, TX 78701Phone: (512) 963-6017Website:

Brian Claeys

All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Austin (Congress Ave)

+1 512-963-6017

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All Dogs Unleashed Helps Downtown Austin Owners Prepare Dogs for Holiday Guests and Busy Front Doors News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC November 17, 2026, 07:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional



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