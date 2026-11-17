TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Superintendent at Holder Construction, Lyndsey Leads Complex Projects From the Field While Developing the Next Generation of Construction ProfessionalsGarland, Texas – Lyndsey N. Williams serves as a Superintendent at Holder Construction, where she leads construction operations and oversees the successful execution of complex projects. With nearly eight years in the construction industry, she has built a strong foundation in field management, project coordination, safety leadership, and team development. She is also a Safety Trained Supervisor Construction (STSC), a credential that reflects her commitment to keeping job sites safe. Her specialties include field operations, commercial construction projects, and project scheduling and coordination.Lyndsey earned her Bachelor of Science in Construction Science from Texas A&M University, with minors in Architectural History and Business. Her interest in the program was first sparked by a passion for historical preservation and a desire to understand how structures are designed, restored, and evolve over time. Through her studies and hands-on experience, she developed a deeper appreciation for construction processes, materials, project management, and the teamwork required to turn concepts and designs into completed projects.At Holder Construction, Lyndsey manages project schedules, interprets drawings and specifications, coordinates subcontractors, and maintains quality and safety standards to ensure efficient execution from the field level. She plays a critical role in translating project plans into actionable timelines while fostering communication and collaboration among stakeholders. Beyond daily operations, she is passionate about developing her team through mentorship, training, and knowledge sharing. Her focus is on teaching construction means and methods that help individuals strengthen their skills and grow professionally.As one of the first women promoted to Superintendent at Holder Construction, Lyndsey has shown resilience, confidence, and leadership in a traditionally male-dominated industry. She has met challenges by emphasizing expertise, continuous learning, and self-advocacy, while building strong relationships with colleagues and industry partners. Her progress offers an example for others hoping to lead.Her advice to young women entering construction draws directly from that experience. She encourages them to know their material, stay committed to continuous learning, and build confidence in their expertise. Lyndsey also stresses the importance of advocating for oneself, setting healthy boundaries, and refusing to tolerate behavior that undermines one's value or growth. She recommends seeking out other women who can offer support, guidance, and encouragement, and above all, understanding one's strengths and approaching every opportunity with confidence.Looking ahead, Lyndsey aspires to advance into a Senior Superintendent role while continuing to mentor others and create opportunities for future construction professionals. Through her dedication to leadership, safety, and team development, Lyndsey N. Williams strives to leave a lasting mark not only on the projects she manages but also on the future of the construction industry.Learn More about Lyndsey N. Williams:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Lyndsey N. Williams Builds Construction Leadership Through Field Expertise, Safety, And Mentorship News Provided By Influential Women November 17, 2026, 07:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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