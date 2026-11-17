OnPage Agent, an AI agent that fixes on-page SEO inside WordPress

The agent audits WordPress sites daily and applies the fixes itself, from titles and alt text to schema and speed, with one-click rollback.

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hyper Trellis today announced the launch of OnPage Agent ( ), an AI SEO agent for WordPress. Most SEO tools hand over a list of problems. OnPage Agent fixes them on the site through a WordPress plugin: it crawls each site daily, writes the fixes and publishes them. Changes that carry more risk wait for approval.

OnPage Agent was built inside an SEO agency. Its founder, AP, runs client SEO work and found that the same on-page checklist ate hours on every site, every month: missing meta descriptions, images without alt text, pages with no internal links, schema that was never added, and blog posts going stale. The agency has used the agent on its own and client WordPress sites since October 2026, where it has applied more than 1,000 changes. In the three weeks after the agent started publishing, daily Google search impressions rose 270% on one of the agency's sites and 650% on another, according to their Google Search Console data. Organic visits to the first site rose 40% over the same period.

"Our team kept fixing the same things on every client site, and by the next month they had drifted again," said AP, founder of OnPage Agent. "I wanted something that does that upkeep every day, inside WordPress where the content lives, and never makes a change it can't take back. That's what we built."

What OnPage Agent does

- Daily audits and fixes. Fills in titles, meta descriptions and image alt text, adds internal links between related pages, and adds structured data (schema).

- Speed fixes from Google PageSpeed data. Lazy-loads images and embeds, adds missing image dimensions, and creates WebP versions of new uploads.

- Blog articles. Finds topics from the site's Google Search Console data, then writes and publishes articles in the site's own design, or holds them for review.

- Two modes. "Approve first" holds every change for review. "Hands-off" applies the low-risk fixes automatically. A pause switch inside WordPress stops everything instantly.

- One-click rollback. Every change is logged with its before and after, so any edit can be reversed exactly.

- Works alongside Yoast and Rank Math. It fills their fields instead of replacing them.

- White-label client reports for agencies. A monthly report per site under the agency's own name and logo.

Pricing and availability

OnPage Agent is available now with a 7-day free trial, no credit card required. Plans start at $49 a month for one site. Agency plans cover 10 sites for $299 a month and 40 sites for $799 a month, with every feature on every plan. More at .

About OnPage Agent

OnPage Agent is an AI SEO agent for WordPress that audits sites daily and applies on-page fixes through its plugin, with approvals and one-click rollback. It is built by Hyper Trellis S.R.L. for small businesses and the agencies that look after their sites.

Alex Jordan

OnPage Agent (Hyper Trellis S.R.L.)

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SEO Agency Founder Launches OnPage Agent, an AI Agent That Fixes On-Page SEO Inside WordPress News Provided By Hyper Trellis S.R.L. November 17, 2026, 07:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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