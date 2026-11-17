Anantara Explorer Tent at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort

New private-pool retreat blends vintage explorer-inspired design with panoramic views across Thailand, Laos and Myanmar.

- Jean-Marc Pougnet, General Manager of Anantara Golden TriangleCHIANG RAI, THAILAND, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort has launched the new Anantara Explorer Tent, an 80 sqm private-pool retreat designed for couples seeking adventure, seclusion and a deeper connection to one of Southeast Asia's most captivating landscapes.Perched among the forested hills of Northern Thailand, the new accommodation combines the romance of classic exploration with contemporary luxury, overlooking the meeting point of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar. The retreat offers a secluded escape, immersing guests in the beauty, culture and spirit of the Golden Triangle.Drawing inspiration from the golden age of discovery, the Anantara Explorer Tent blends vintage character with sophisticated contemporary design. Conceived as a modern interpretation of a luxury expedition camp, the tent features heritage-style trunks, an explorer's writing desk, binoculars, leather accents and bespoke furnishings that evoke the spirit of adventure while delivering Anantara's signature comfort.Natural textures, warm earthy tones and handcrafted details draw inspiration from the surrounding landscape, while expansive openings frame panoramic views of rolling hills, jungle canopies and the Mekong Valley beyond. Every element has been thoughtfully curated to create a seamless connection between the interiors and the remarkable scenery outside.The outdoor living experience is equally immersive. Guests can relax beside a private swimming pool, unwind on a spacious viewing terrace or soak in a vintage-inspired bathtub overlooking the convergence of three countries. From mist-covered mornings drifting across the valley to spectacular sunsets over the Mekong, the ever-changing scenery provides a breathtaking backdrop throughout the day.Beyond the tent, guests are invited to discover the Golden Triangle through a collection of immersive experiences unique to the destination. At the heart of the resort is its renowned elephant welfare programme, which offers ethical encounters with rescued elephants in a natural environment. Guests can accompany the elephants on their daily walks, observe them roaming freely and gain insight into their individual stories, care and conservation through meaningful interactions guided by the resort's specialist team.Other experiences include exploring the surrounding countryside aboard a Royal Enfield sidecar, engaging with local culture and uncovering the rich history of the Golden Triangle.Guests can also savour the flavours of the region at Samsarn Restaurant, where locally inspired cuisine celebrates the traditions and ingredients of Northern Thailand, creating an authentic connection to place."The Golden Triangle has always inspired a sense of adventure and wonder," said Jean-Marc Pougnet, General Manager of Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort. "With the Anantara Explorer Tent, we wanted to capture that spirit through both experience and design. Every detail, from the explorer-inspired interiors to the panoramic views overlooking three countries, has been thoughtfully designed to immerse guests in this remarkable destination while enjoying the privacy, comfort and hospitality that define Anantara."The introduction of the Anantara Explorer Tent further expands the resort's collection of distinctive accommodation experiences, reinforcing its position as one of Asia's most unique luxury destinations, where meaningful wildlife encounters, immersive cultural experiences and spectacular natural surroundings come together to create unforgettable journeys.The Anantara Explorer Tent is now available for reservations.For more information about Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort, visitAbout Anantara Hotels & ResortsA luxury hospitality brand for modern travellers, Anantara Hotels & Resorts connects guests to genuine places, people and stories in some of the world's most extraordinary destinations. Each Anantara embraces the surroundings and culture of its destination, creating unforgettable memories for every guest since 2001. From city to sea and desert to jungle, Anantara delivers heartfelt, Thai-inspired hospitality at its over 50 hotels and resorts across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Indian Ocean.Anantara Hotels & Resorts is a Minor Hotels brand and recognises its guests through one unified loyalty programme, Minor DISCOVERY, part of GHA DISCOVERY.Visit anantara for more information.

Mark Thomson

Minor Hotels

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Adventure Above the Mekong: Anantara Golden Triangle Launches New Explorer Tent News Provided By Minor Hotels November 17, 2026, 07:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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