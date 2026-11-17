Springer Nature AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/9 Month figures

Strong performance in the first nine months, led by momentum in Research. 2026 outlook updated

17.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE Strong performance in the first nine months, led by momentum in Research. 2026 outlook updated

Strong performance with 6.3% underlying revenue growth and 7.7% underlying growth in adjusted operating profit (AOP)

Research underlying revenue growth of 7.4%; Journals outgrowing the market through leadership in open access (OA)

AI is accelerating scientific progress. Springer Nature's AI tools are reducing friction in publishing, driving dissemination of trusted knowledge and maintaining research integrity

Free cash flow up €69m to €244m; net financial debt €1.2bn; leverage ratio 1.6x

2026 guidance updated: underlying revenue growth of at least 6% (previously: c.6%) with underlying AOP margin improvement of at least 30 basis points Patric Somlo joined as CFO on 3 November 2026 For the full version of the 9M 2026 press release and appendices click here.

Berlin, 17 November 2026 Springer Nature delivered strong results in 9M 2026. Revenue increased to €1,469.3m (9M 2025: €1,428.7m) with 6.3% underlying growth, driven by Research, led by continued strength in Journals with growth across the full open access (FOA), Nature and Springer portfolios. Adjusted operating profit rose to €427.8m (9M 2025: €408.3m), representing underlying growth of 7.7%, reflecting improved product mix and operating leverage. Frank Vrancken Peeters, CEO of Springer Nature, said:“Our performance in the first nine months of 2026 was again led by the Research segment. This continued momentum is driven by our leadership in open access, the use of AI-enabled tools and our continuous investment. We have updated our guidance and now expect underlying revenue growth for the Group of at least 6% in 2026 with at least 30bps of margin expansion.” Segments Research reported revenue of €1,145.4m (9M 2025: €1,112.6m) with underlying growth of 7.4% driven by the Journals portfolio. The number of published articles rose by around 12% compared to estimated market growth in the period of around 8%. In the first nine months, Springer Nature completed its 2026 contract renewals and the new contract renewal season, which began in September, is progressing as expected. During the period, the company signed 23 new transformative agreements (TAs) with national consortia, government bodies and research institutions to further support the transition to OA, bringing the total number of TAs in place at period-end to 105. Springer Nature's TAs now cover over 4,500 institutions. The company launched 54 new journals in the year to September, including Nature Progress Oncology; npj Nephrology; Scientific Reviews, a multidisciplinary sister journal to Scientific Reports publishing narrative reviews; BMC Sustainability; and 17 new Discover titles including Discover Cybersecurity. Springer Nature continues to invest in AI and technology, building on its trusted brands, content and deep domain expertise. AI is driving research progress, and the company is embracing AI to transform the publishing process, strengthen research integrity and improve dissemination of knowledge. During the first nine months of 2026, over 62% of submissions were processed using SNAPP, the company's integrated, AI-enabled publishing platform. Nature Research Assistant, an AI tool for researchers in beta testing with over 25,000 current users, is on track for a planned launch in early 2027. Nature Research Assistant continues to see customer satisfaction scores greater than 80%, including those for newer features such as Manuscript Adviser launched earlier this year. Book revenue increased, with growth in print and digital. Springer Nature's new books imprint, Nature Books, presented its first titles at the Frankfurt Book Fair in October. Nature Books combines the research area expertise of in-house Nature editors with Springer Nature's leadership in academic books. Services revenue benefited from growth in text and data mining (TDM) solutions and new ARC3 licensing partnerships with corporate customers, offset by weakness in advertising and talent-related services. ARC3 provides customers access to trusted scientific content within AI-powered environments. Adjusted operating profit in Research grew 8.4% in underlying terms to €369.0m (9M 2025: €351.5m), exceeding the growth in revenue during the period, driven by operating leverage and efficiency measures. Springer Nature completed plans to divest its consumer media business during the period. Scientific American was acquired by LabX Media Group on 24 June 2026. The agreement to sell Spektrum to GeraNova Bruckmann completed on 31 July 2026. The consumer media business disposed contributed approximately €25m to Research revenue in 2025. The transactions will be slightly accretive to adjusted operating profit. In Health, revenue was €134.9m (9M 2025: €135.9m), with underlying growth of 0.5%. Performance benefited from stabilisation of advertising spending, offset by weaker performance in the events business in DACH. International Healthcare grew modestly despite continued economic and regulatory uncertainty impacting pharmaceutical industry marketing spending. In the Netherlands, revenue performance reflected a strong comparison in 9M 2025, which benefited from a new edition of the Schlichting language acquisition test. Adjusted operating profit in Health increased 0.7% on an underlying basis to €25.8m (9M 2025: €25.7m), broadly in line with growth in underlying revenue. Education revenue was €190.2m (9M 2025: €181.1m), reflecting underlying growth of 4.4%. Growth in revenue was led by Argentina, supported by government-related orders, Southern Africa, and Poland, partially offset by more challenging market conditions in Mexico and Spain. On a reported basis, Education revenue increased 5.0%, slightly more than underlying growth, as the FX headwinds that have impacted performance in recent periods reversed. Adjusted operating profit in Education increased 4.9% in underlying terms to €32.9m (9M 2025: €31.0m). On a reported basis, adjusted operating profit increased 6.2%. Outlook In March, the company guided for FY 2026 underlying revenue growth of between 5% and 6% and an underlying AOP margin increase of around 30 basis points. In August, the guidance was updated to underlying revenue growth of around 6% and an underlying AOP margin increase of at least 30 basis points. The company has today updated guidance again and now expects underlying revenue growth of at least 6% and an underlying AOP margin increase of at least 30 basis points. Patric Somlo, CFO of Springer Nature, said:“I was delighted to join Springer Nature at the beginning of November and am excited to contribute to a mission that advances knowledge and discovery on a global scale. The strong performance delivered in 9M 2026 demonstrates the strength of the company's portfolio, platforms and strategy. I look forward to working with colleagues to continue the disciplined execution of that strategy, as we drive performance and invest in long-term growth opportunities.” For further information: Investors & Analysts Media Tom Waldron +44 7345 472955 Cornelius Rahn +49 30 82787 5892...... A conference call for investors and analysts will be held at 14:00 CET. Details can be found at Notes relating to forward-looking statements This document contains statements about the future business development and strategic direction of the Company. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "plans," "targets," "aims," "continues," "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as at the date of this announcement. They are subject to certain risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future as described in other publications, in particular in the risk and opportunities section of the combined management report, included in the Company's most recent annual report, which is available on the Company's website. If these events or circumstances do not occur or if unforeseen risks arise, the actual course of business may differ significantly from the expected developments. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. The Company does not take any obligation to update, review or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this announcement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, unless it is required to do so under mandatory law. Use of alternative performance measures This release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with IFRS, including adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating profit margin, underlying adjusted operating profit margin, underlying change, free cash flow, adjusted EBITDA, net financial debt and financial leverage (the“alternative performance measures”). These measures are not measures of financial performance under IFRS and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. The alternative performance measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies, which may define and calculate them differently, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under IFRS. Regarding the definition of the alternative performance measures, the Company refers to the corresponding definition on page 32 of the 2025 Annual Report under the headings“Key performance indicators” and“Other financial performance indicators,” which is available on the Company's investor relations website. Market and industry data Certain market, industry and competitive position data in this announcement, including estimated market growth, are based on the Company's internal research and estimates, which have not been verified by any independent source, or on third-party sources that the Company has not independently verified. Such data are subject to change and correction without notice, and reliance should not be placed on them. Unaudited information and rounding The financial information in this announcement is unaudited and has not been reviewed by the Company's auditor. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this announcement may not add up precisely to the totals indicated, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures. About Springer Nature Springer Nature is one of the leading publishers of research in the world. We publish the largest number of journals and books and are a pioneer in open research. Through our leading brands, trusted for more than 180 years, we provide technology-enabled products, platforms and services that help researchers to uncover new ideas and share their discoveries, health professionals to stay at the forefront of medical science, and educators to advance learning. We are proud to be part of progress, working together with the communities we serve to share knowledge and bring greater understanding to the world. For more information, please visit and @SpringerNature. 1Underlying: underlying change excludes effects from year-on-year changes in foreign currencies and portfolio. In 9M 2026, portfolio changes include the disposal of consumer media from the Research segment. 17.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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