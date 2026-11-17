Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Pyrum Innovations AG publishes figures for the first nine months of 2026

17.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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Press Release of Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG publishes figures for the first nine months of 2026

Revenue increases to EUR 2,952 thousand (9M 2025: EUR 1,762 thousand)

EBITDA amounts to EUR -5,960 thousand (9M 2025: EUR -4,734 thousand)

Consolidated net result for the period at EUR -9,930 thousand (9M 2025: EUR -8,243 thousand) Initial tests of three-shift operation at the milling and pelletising plant carried out – approval extending beyond 2026 currently under review

Dillingen/Saar, 17 November 2026 – Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum,” the“company,” ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) today published its consolidated interim statement for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2026. Revenue rose by 67.5% to EUR 2,952 thousand in the first nine months (9M 2025: EUR 1,762 thousand). Capitalised own work amounted to EUR 1,790 thousand (EUR 5,661 thousand). The difference compared with the same period last year is largely attributable to the completion and transition of key plant components to regular operation at the Dillingen site from the second quarter of 2025 onwards. Total output decreased accordingly by 22.6% to EUR 5,878 thousand (EUR 7,594 thousand).

EBITDA amounted to EUR -5,960 thousand (EUR -4,734 thousand); adjusted for asset disinvestment and investment grants, it stood at EUR -6,361 thousand (EUR -7,048 thousand). EBIT amounted to EUR -8,854 thousand (EUR -7,232 thousand). The consolidated net result for the period amounted to EUR -9,930 thousand (EUR -8,243 thousand). The previous year's figure was significantly influenced by effects recognised in profit or loss arising from government investment grants totalling EUR 2,011 thousand. Available liquidity as at 30 September 2026 stood at EUR 6,225 thousand (31 December 2025: EUR 17,006 thousand).

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG:“With our first plant sale to the Czech Republic, we have demonstrated in recent months that our technology is convincing customers and banks alike. This was underscored in mid-September by the funding approval for the Swedish project, which-alongside the one in Greece-is now the second joint project to have been awarded funding in the double-digit millions. At our own site in Dillingen, we were also able to achieve positive results with the optimization measures carried out this summer on the thermolysis plant, develop new product grades, and manufacture them on an industrial scale. Unfortunately, we are not yet where we want to be with the ramp-up in Dillingen, but the solution has been identified and is currently being implemented. In the meantime, we have found an interim solution in the form of three-shift operation, which could enable us to meet the throughput targets for the milling and pelletizing plant. Once again, it is clear: Pyrum is not a sprint, but a marathon-we are building an industry that will shape generations to come.”

Forecast for 2026 confirmed

The forecast for the 2026 financial year, revised in September 2026, remains unchanged. Pyrum continues to expect revenue in the range of EUR 4.2 million to EUR 5.3 million, total output of EUR 11.0 million to EUR 14.0 million and a consolidated EBIT of EUR -10.0 million to EUR -12.5 million.

Management anticipates that the revenue range can be achieved. This presupposes additional revenue of between EUR 1,250 thousand and EUR 2,350 thousand in the fourth quarter. For total output, an additional contribution of around EUR 5,100 thousand to EUR 8,100 thousand is required in the fourth quarter. Revenue performance up to the end of the year depends in particular on the actual saleable volumes of ThermoTireOil® and ThermoTireBlack®. Uncertainties remain regarding the stability and capacity utilisation of the milling and pelletising plant, the timing of customer projects, and the necessary approval and financing steps. Modifications of the milling and pelletising plant in Dillingen

In the third quarter, as part of the scheduled annual maintenance, modification work was carried out on the new milling and pelletising plant, and optimisations were made to the thermolysis plant. In addition to Pyrum's existing TTB product, known as 'Basic', the 'New Standard' rCB – developed jointly with Continental – is also to be produced in future, offering a significantly broader range of applications. Furthermore, the optimisations have led to a significant increase in oil volumes: since September 2026, there have been three to four oil deliveries per week instead of one to two.

The modifications to the milling and pelletising plant have increased material throughput. However, the target output has not been achieved, as the material dosing unit continues to limit throughput. The plant manufacturer is therefore planning to install a variable dosing system for existing and future TTB types. Pyrum expects this to enable full production capacity to be achieved. The further modification measures will entail additional costs and delays until the end of the first quarter of 2027. In order to increase TTB production volumes in the short term, Pyrum has obtained approval for three-shift operation, initially valid until the end of the year; initial tests have been carried out and are currently being evaluated. The approval for three-shift operation beyond 2026 is currently being reviewed by the relevant authorities.

The consolidated interim statement for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2026 is available on the Company's website at About Pyrum Innovations AG Pyrum Innovations AG has been revolutionizing the used tyre recycling market since 2008. The company has developed an innovative, proprietary thermolysis technology that enables the nearly emission-free recycling of end-of-life tyres and certain plastics. The process yields high-quality products such as pyrolysis oil (TTO) and recovered carbon black (TTB), which are used by renowned industry partners-including those in the chemical and tyre industries-to manufacture new products. In this way, Pyrum closes the material cycle and pursues a sustainable business model in line with climate goals. Renowned certifications, such as REACH registration for the pyrolysis oil and ISCC PLUS certification for both products, confirm the high quality and sustainability of the products and processes. Further information at . Contact iron AG

Frederic Hilke, Jonas Schneider

Phone: +49 221 9140 9737

Email:...

Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstraße 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

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