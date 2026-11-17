Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: 9-month results 2026: EUR 200 million in net income through September

17.11.2026 / 07:50 CET/CEST

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9-month results 2026: EUR 200 million in net income through September



9-month revenue increases by 48% to EUR 221.7 million (previous year: EUR 150.1 million)

9-month EBITDA reaches a record EUR 328.7 million (previous year: EUR 101.7 million)

Consolidated net income after minority interests rises to EUR 200.1 million (previous year: EUR 22.0 million)

Third quarter generates approximately EUR 112 million in revenue, EUR 124 million in EBITDA and EUR 65 million in consolidated net income

Oil and gas production increases by approximately 60% quarter-on-quarter to 23,650 BOEPD in the third quarter (Q2 2026: approximately 14,800 BOEPD) Operating net income from oil and gas production reaches EUR 54 million

Approximately EUR 160 million EBITDA contribution from realized sales of Almonty shares

Short payback period expected for the 2026 drilling program 2027 drilling program already underway

The significant expansion of oil and gas production and the favorable oil price environment led to a 48% increase in revenue to EUR 221.7 million (previous year: EUR 150.1 million) in the first nine months of 2026. EBITDA increased to EUR 328.7 million (previous year: EUR 101.7 million). Consolidated net income after minority interests reached EUR 200.1 million, compared to EUR 22.0 million in the prior-year period.

Strong 3rd and 4th quarters of 2026

The third quarter showed particularly strong momentum. Average daily production increased by approximately 60% compared to the second quarter, reaching 23,650 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD). With revenue of approximately EUR 112 million, Deutsche Rohstoff generated more revenue in the third quarter alone than in the entire first half of 2026. EBITDA reached approximately EUR 124 million, while consolidated net income amounted to approximately EUR 65 million.

For the fourth quarter, the Company expects a further increase in average daily production to approximately 26,000 BOEPD and a new quarterly revenue record of approximately EUR 130 million. EBITDA is expected to reach approximately EUR 100 million.

Fast payback of new wells expected

The significantly expanded drilling program in 2026 is already demonstrating strong economic performance and a rapid return of invested capital. The first six new well pads, representing total investments of approximately USD 170 million, had already achieved a capital payback of approximately 59% by the end of October. Drilling began in February, and the wells commenced production between May and September.

The wells brought into production in 2026 produced an average of approximately 85,000 barrels of oil per two-mile lateral equivalent during their first 90 days. The results largely confirm the production expectations raised in August and underscore the effectiveness of the optimized completion design. By the end of September, 23 of the 32 planned operated wells for 2026, as well as nine non-operated wells, were in production. Another four wells were brought into production during October. The remaining wells will be completed in the fourth quarter.

Record Results and Significantly Strengthened Financial Position

In the first nine months of 2026, Deutsche Rohstoff produced a total of 4.62 million BOE (previous year: 3.73 million BOE), of which approximately 68% was oil, equivalent to 3.15 million barrels (previous year: 2.40 million barrels). Strong revenue growth was driven by both the significant increase in production volumes and higher oil prices. The average realized oil price after hedging increased to USD 80.04 per barrel (previous year: USD 65.99 per barrel).

The profitability of the operating oil and gas business also improved significantly. For the full year, the Company expects an EBITDA contribution of approximately EUR 270 million from its ongoing oil and gas operations. In addition, consolidated net income was strengthened by realized gains from the partial sale of Almonty shares. Share sales completed by mid-July contributed approximately EUR 160 million to EBITDA.

Cost of materials increased to EUR 37.5 million in the first nine months of 2026 (previous year: EUR 31.1 million), significantly below the 48% growth in revenue. Personnel expenses increased to EUR 9.8 million (previous year: EUR 8.3 million), primarily due to the expansion of US operations, while other operating expenses declined to EUR 12.0 million (previous year: EUR 12.9 million).

Operating cash flow increased to EUR 153.1 million in the first nine months (previous year: EUR 118.8 million). Cash and cash equivalents, including short-term securities, amounted to approximately EUR 143.1 million as of 30 September 2026. Consolidated equity nearly doubled within twelve months, rising from EUR 213.3 million to EUR 426.2 million. The equity ratio reached 45.2%.

Deutsche Rohstoff AG raised its full-year 2026 guidance again on 27 October 2026. The Company now expects consolidated revenue of EUR 340 to 360 million (previously: EUR 300 to 320 million) and EBITDA of EUR 420 to 440 million (previously: EUR 380 to 400 million). The guidance is based on an assumed WTI oil price of USD 95 per barrel for November and December and an average realized WTI price of approximately USD 88 per barrel for the full year.

2027 drilling program already underway

Following the successful completion of drilling operations for the 2026 program, Deutsche Rohstoff has seamlessly transitioned into its 2027 drilling program. One drilling rig remains continuously in operation, with a second rig expected to be added shortly. This ensures operational continuity and allows the Company to directly leverage the efficiency improvements achieved during the current year for its upcoming wells.

For the base case scenario comprising 18 gross wells, the required drilling capacity and key preparatory work have already been secured. For 2027, Deutsche Rohstoff expects revenue of EUR 320 to 340 million and EBITDA of EUR 240 to 260 million in its base case scenario, assuming a WTI oil price of USD 75 per barrel. The guidance for 2027 was already raised in August 2026.

Additional growth opportunities arise from the development of existing acreage and the evaluation of further acquisitions in attractive US oil and gas regions. Preparations for an initial drilling program have also begun in Ohio, where the Company holds approximately 5,000 acres. With its significantly expanded production base and a project pipeline secured well in advance, Deutsche Rohstoff considers itself well positioned to successfully continue its growth trajectory in 2027.

The Company has currently hedged approximately 1.6 million barrels of oil for the period starting in December 2026 through swaps and collars at a minimum price of approximately USD 72 per barrel.

The 9-month report of Deutsche Rohstoff AG will be available shortly on the Company's website at .

Mannheim, 17 November 2026

17.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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