YOC AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results

YOC AG Reports Further Progress in Strengthening Its Earnings Performance in Q3 2026

17.11.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, November 17, 2026 – YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005932735) generated revenue of EUR 25.8 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, slightly below the prior-year level (9M/2025: EUR 26.6 million).

Revenue in the third quarter of 2026, however, came in significantly below expectations. At the same time, video advertising formats continued to account for a growing share of revenue throughout the year. This development was primarily driven by increasing business volume from Connected TV (CTV), a new advertising channel through which the company has been offering high-impact ad formats“on all screens” since late 2025.

The gross margin improved to 43.2%, up from 42.7% in the prior-year period. In the third quarter of 2026, it reached 43.6%, its highest level in the past four quarters. This improvement reflects the effectiveness of the measures implemented to increase operational efficiency, optimize procurement, and strengthen the platform economics of VIS.X®.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA*) increased by 27% to EUR 1.5 million (9M/2025: EUR 1.2 million). Net income for the period also improved from EUR -0.9 million to EUR -0.5 million. Earnings performance additionally benefited from the recognition of an R&D tax incentive amounting to EUR 0.8 million.

The ongoing development of the technology platform VIS.X®, data-driven advertising solutions, and the growing use of artificial intelligence are strengthening the company's competitive position in the European programmatic advertising market. At the same time, automation and optimized processes are expected to boost productivity and reduce the annual fixed cost base by up to EUR 1.0 million starting in fiscal year 2027.

In fiscal year 2027, the company will focus on translating the technological and organizational foundations established into profitable growth. New advertising products, further development of the platform, and an improvement in the gross margin to between 45% and 46%, combined with the planned reduction in fixed costs, are expected to significantly strengthen the company's earnings power.

“We have laid important foundations for sustainably improving our profitability. The growing business in video advertising formats, particularly in CTV, and the positive development of our gross margin demonstrate the progress we have made. In fiscal year 2027, our focus will be on building on this momentum through further growth and disciplined cost optimization,” says Sebastian Bauermann, CFO of YOC AG.

The financial report of YOC AG for the third quarter of 2026, published today, is available for download at the following link: . *EBITDA corresponds to the definition provided in the YOC AG Annual Report 2025 on page 55. ABOUT YOC YOC is a technology company that develops software for the digital advertising market. With the help of our programmatic trading platform VIS.X®, we enable an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers, and internet and mobile application users. Advertisers using VIS.X® and YOC's attention-grabbing ad formats have the opportunity to increase brand and product visibility in conjunction with high-quality ad inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of our VIS.X® platform. The company has been a pioneer in mobile advertising since 2001 and has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2009. CONTACT YOC AG

Investor Relations

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10405 Berlin

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17.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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