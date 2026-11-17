Palestinian Foreign Ministry Calls for Accountability After Israeli Settler Injures Eight Palestinians
(MENAFN) The Palestinian Foreign Ministry called Monday for those responsible to be held accountable after an Israeli settler ran over and injured eight Palestinians in the town of Tuqu, southeast of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.
According to local sources, the driver initially struck three young Palestinian men before returning to the scene and running over five additional people who had gathered to assist the injured.
Footage circulating online showed several victims lying on the ground following the incident. Israeli forces subsequently arrived at the location before the injured Palestinians were transported to hospitals for treatment.
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry denounced the incident as a “terrorist attack” and held the Israeli government responsible for the assault.
In an official statement, the ministry accused Israeli authorities of providing protection and support to settlers amid a growing wave of attacks targeting Palestinians.
It also called on the international community to ensure accountability for those carrying out such attacks, as well as individuals who encourage the violence or help perpetrators evade punishment.
The occupied West Bank has witnessed an increase in Israeli military raids and settler attacks against Palestinians, including killings, arrests, house demolitions, land clearance and confiscations, alongside the continued expansion of Israeli settlements.
According to local sources, the driver initially struck three young Palestinian men before returning to the scene and running over five additional people who had gathered to assist the injured.
Footage circulating online showed several victims lying on the ground following the incident. Israeli forces subsequently arrived at the location before the injured Palestinians were transported to hospitals for treatment.
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry denounced the incident as a “terrorist attack” and held the Israeli government responsible for the assault.
In an official statement, the ministry accused Israeli authorities of providing protection and support to settlers amid a growing wave of attacks targeting Palestinians.
It also called on the international community to ensure accountability for those carrying out such attacks, as well as individuals who encourage the violence or help perpetrators evade punishment.
The occupied West Bank has witnessed an increase in Israeli military raids and settler attacks against Palestinians, including killings, arrests, house demolitions, land clearance and confiscations, alongside the continued expansion of Israeli settlements.
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