MENAFN - IANS) Rewa (MP), Nov 17 (IANS) A man allegedly killed his six-year-old daughter and seriously injured his wife in a knife attack while they were sleeping inside their makeshift hut in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Umesh Kewat, also allegedly slashed his own throat with a knife after attacking his wife and daughter. He was arrested and is being questioned by the police.

The incident took place late on Monday night near Mandar Pond in Churhat town, where Umesh lived with his wife, Savitri, and their two daughters in a makeshift hut.

Umesh earned his livelihood by cultivating water chestnuts in the pond, police said.

According to the police, Savitri was sleeping on a cot with her two daughters, while Umesh was on a separate cot. He allegedly approached them with a knife, attacked Savitri on the face and then turned on their six-year-old daughter, Ritu Kewat.

The child was allegedly assaulted with both a knife and a sickle, suffering critical injuries. The injured woman and the girl were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa, where Ritu later succumbed to her injuries. Her body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

Preliminary police inquiries suggested that Umesh had been behaving unusually for the past three days. He would reportedly become aggressive without warning, use abusive language and attempt to assault his wife and children.

The family had sought help from traditional faith healers through rituals commonly known as 'jhad-phoonk' and had been keeping a close watch on him. His behaviour had reportedly improved from Sunday, but he allegedly attacked his family the following night, police said, quoting Savitri's statement.

Umesh, a native of Baghwar village under Gudh police station limits in neighbouring Rewa district, also sustained a throat injury after allegedly turning the knife on himself.

The police took him into custody and brought him to Sidhi for questioning. Investigators are probing the circumstances leading to the attack and trying to establish the motive behind the crime.