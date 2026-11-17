MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 17 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil on Tuesday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for Collins Aerospace's first Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in India at the Devanahalli Aerospace Park in Bengaluru. The project is expected to generate 2,100 direct employment opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, Patil said the state government had allotted 26 acres of land for the facility, which would help Collins Aerospace strengthen its presence in the Asia-Pacific market. Karnataka accounts for 65 per cent of the country's aerospace sector, and the new facility would also support export activities from the state, he said.

The company has invested USD 200 million in India over the past five years. Its manufacturing facility at Devanahalli was inaugurated in November last year, he added.

Patil said the state government had introduced a new Aerospace and Defence Policy with the objective of attracting investments worth Rs 60,000 crore and creating 60,000 jobs in the sector by 2031.

The policy identifies seven key focus areas, including the development of MRO facilities, creation of an integrated ecosystem for aircraft manufacturing, promotion of defence technologies and encouragement of innovation.

Describing the Collins Aerospace project as the first of its kind in India by a global Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Patil said the facility would provide services for 568F-class propellers used in ATR 42 and ATR 72 aircraft, as well as C295 military aircraft.

The project would help Bengaluru emerge as an aviation services hub for the Asia-Pacific region and provide opportunities for the state's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), he said.

Patil also announced plans to organise a conference bringing together global OEMs, Tier-1 companies and small and medium enterprises ahead of the Global Investors' Meet scheduled for April next year.

With regional air connectivity expanding and the demand for aviation maintenance and repair services increasing in the defence sector, developing domestic MRO facilities was essential for achieving self-reliance in aerospace and promoting economic growth, he said.

The state has also formulated a separate Civil Aviation Policy, which is expected to be approved by the Cabinet at its next meeting. The policy would also support the Centre's UDAN regional connectivity scheme, he added.

Chikkaballapur MP Dr K. Sudhakar, Collins Aerospace head Ajay Mahajan and General Manager of Collins Aerospace Propeller Systems Jean-Francois Chanuvat addressed the gathering.

Industries Department Principal Secretary Selvakumar and Collins Aerospace Senior Director Binu Krishnamoorthy were present.