MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 17 (IANS) The 29th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, themed 'AI and Beyond', was inaugurated by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar here on Tuesday, with Karnataka aiming to position itself as a global hub for Artificial Intelligence, deep technology, semiconductor manufacturing and biotechnology.

Addressing the gathering of international delegates, industry leaders, investors, scientists and young innovators, Chief Minister Shivakumar said Karnataka was preparing to lead the next phase of global innovation through progressive policies, strong research institutions, a thriving startup ecosystem and skilled human resources.

Welcoming participants, he said Bengaluru had evolved into one of the world's largest technology clusters by embracing talent, diversity and ambition from across the globe.

“Karnataka laid the foundations of modern industry and technology through institutions of learning and research, strong public sector enterprises and the trust of global companies. Some of India's most ambitious scientific and engineering projects have found a home here,” he said.

Highlighting the State's contribution to India's technology economy, Chief Minister Shivakumar said Karnataka accounted for two out of every five dollars earned by India through software and services exports, amounting to approximately $173 billion last year.

He said Karnataka had received $9.4 billion in FDI equity inflows in the first half of FY 2025-26, accounting for 26.7 per cent of India's total inflows during the period. More than 1,000 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) had chosen Bengaluru as their base, while over 30 new GCCs brought investments exceeding $1 billion into the State in 2025 alone.

Referring to Karnataka's contribution to India's scientific and technological achievements, he cited Chandrayaan-3, the digital identity platform developed at IIIT-Bengaluru, Biocon's global pharmaceutical reach and Bengaluru-based Sarvam's role in developing India's own AI model.

The Chief Minister said Karnataka was home to more than 24,000 recognised startups, with nearly two out of every five Indian unicorns originating from the State. Bengaluru ranked eighth among the world's startup ecosystems and second in Asia for AI-native startups.

Bengaluru attracted $4.4 billion in technology funding, nearly matching the combined $4.8 billion raised by the next five Indian cities. Karnataka startups had collectively raised approximately $79 billion, while women founders in Bengaluru had secured $13.4 billion in funding, he said.

Under the ELEVATE initiative, the government had supported nearly 1,500 startups through equity-free grants amounting to $41 million over a decade.

Through ELEVATE NxT, the State was offering grants of Rs 1 crore to deep-tech startups. Since last year, 33 such startups had received equity-free funding of Rs 30 crore.

He also announced that the government's deep-tech accelerator, Innoverse, would support 35 growth-stage ventures over the next five years, helping them transition from product development to industrial-scale operations.

Under the Government First initiative, the government would become the first customer for startups, with a dedicated allocation of Rs 25 crore to procure innovative solutions developed by them.

Describing Artificial Intelligence as the foundation of Karnataka's next phase of technological development, Chief Minister Shivakumar said Bengaluru accounted for nearly 50 per cent of India's AI and Machine Learning talent.

The government was building India's first government-driven AI University, with an AI Hub at its centre to bring startups, researchers and industry together.

An additional Centre of Excellence at IIIT Raichur would extend AI applications to the 13 districts of North Karnataka, with solutions for agriculture, healthcare, education and small businesses.

He also highlighted the proposed BRAINZ (Bengaluru Robotics and AI Innovation Zone), which would create an ecosystem for Artificial Intelligence and robotics research, prototyping and manufacturing.

Under the Rs 300 crore Nipuna Karnataka reskilling mission, the government was preparing the State's workforce for emerging technology requirements. More than 33,000 people, including women returning to the workforce after career breaks, had already become industry-ready through partnerships with leading global technology companies.

On semiconductor development, Chief Minister Shivakumar said Karnataka was home to more than 100 fabless chip companies, while three out of every five engineers working in India's semiconductor capability centres were based in Bengaluru.

He said the State accounted for one-fifth of India's electronics exports and was now moving from semiconductor design towards manufacturing.

Global companies were investing more than Rs 23,000 crore in semiconductor research and manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and Mysuru, he said.

Four electronics manufacturing clusters, stretching from Dharwad to Mysuru, would provide ready infrastructure, land, power and skilled talent, supported by incentives under the Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) Policy.

He also highlighted the role of SFAL, the fabless semiconductor accelerator, the 2D Innovation Hub at IISc and Infifab, proposed as India's first microfabrication translation centre, in strengthening semiconductor research, innovation and manufacturing capabilities.

The Chief Minister said Karnataka accounted for one-fifth of India's bioeconomy, valued at $39.2 billion last year and contributing more than a tenth of the State's economy.

The government was expanding biotechnology into marine resources, agriculture and healthcare through initiatives such as the Marine Biotechnology Policy, Karnataka Institute of Marine Biotechnology and Blue Economy, Agri Innovation Park and Krishikalpa Centre of Excellence for Agriculture.

He also referred to plans for a new institute for genome editing and gene therapy, Charaka Centre of Excellence for health and medical technology, and a Centre of Excellence for AI in Biotechnology. Eleven new incubators would help translate research into commercial ventures.

Pointing to the growing international participation at the summit, Chief Minister Shivakumar said more than 75 countries were participating in this year's edition, compared to 57 last year. The number of exhibitors had nearly doubled, while business visitor participation was expected to increase by nearly a third.

Inviting global investors, innovators and industry leaders to partner with Karnataka, he said,“We will bring the talent, the policies and the partnership. You bring your ambition. What lies beyond AI, we want to build here, with you.”

Declaring the 29th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit open, Chief Minister Shivakumar said Karnataka was committed to creating technologies and industries not just for India but for the world.

He concluded his address with the slogans,“Jai Hind. Jai Karnataka.”