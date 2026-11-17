FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem Looks Forward With Pride To 35Th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
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Landmark anniversary edition will host the final round of the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship for the first time with three major titles to be decided
FIA President to attend the event highlighting its contribution to the development of rally-raid and UAE's international motorsport standing
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