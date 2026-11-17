President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump laughed off concerns about his personal safety regarding the Iranian drone threat during a press gaggle, delivering a sharp and lighthearted warning to a reporter that quickly went viral across social media.

The US and Iran have been at loggerheads since the outbreak of war in February, with tensions escalating following recent Iranian drone attacks targeting US military facilities in Bahrain. The latest incident came on November 15, when Iran launched drones at a US air-defence radar facility at Al-Riffa Base, which Bahraini officials said were intercepted and destroyed.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying it had targeted a US air-defence radar facility at Al-Riffa air base using six drones.

Also Read:Rubio Condemns Iran Attacks on Bahrain Reaffirms US Security Support

Trump's 'You're Gone Too' Remark To Reporter Goes Viral

Donald Trump's administration has faced criticism over its handling of the Iran conflict, particularly following Iranian drone attacks that killed six US service members at a military base in Kuwait on March 1.

However, the US President's response to the question of whether he feared Iranian drones targeting him personally soon became the centre of attention. Speaking to the reporters ahead of his departure to Asia for the APEC Summit, Trump was asked whether he was concerned about Iran potentially targeting him with drones.

Dismissing the concern, the Republican Party leader responded,

“I'm worried about you, because if they get me, you're gone too. Be careful.”

REPORTER: "Are you worried about Iranian drones targeting you personally?"

TRUMP: "I'm worried about you - because if they get me, you're gone, too!" Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 16, 2026

Donald Trump's sarcastic remark on his own personal safety came at a time when geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have reached a boiling point, keeping security agencies and world leaders on high alert amid an unpredictable cycle of retaliatory strikes.

As the US and Iran continue to exchange threats and military strikes, Trump's remarks have drawn attention on social media, with the clip of his interaction with the reporter circulating widely online. The exchange has also renewed discussions about the security risks posed by Iranian drones and the potential threat to US officials and military personnel in the region.

'Best Safety Briefing Ever': Trump's Remark Leaves Social Media Amused

Donald Trump's remark on his personal safety drew a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with users praising his sense of humour and describing the comeback as hilarious.

Taking to their X handles, several users called Trump's response hilarious, with some describing it as one of his funniest comebacks, while others praised his quick-witted response and called it a fantastic answer, with one joking that the reporter had unexpectedly become part of the threat assessment.

Another section of users also weighed in on the security implications of Trump's remark, with some expressing concern over the security risks and arguing that the US President should avoid travelling amid the current threat environment, while a few argued that the possibility of Iran targeting the US President would pose a wider threat to Americans.

@Breaking911 You can hate the man but there is no denying he's funny asf.

- Hermes (@harvclinic12) November 16, 2026

@Breaking911 That's one way to answer a security question! The reporter probably wasn't expecting to become part of the threat assessment.

- (@InkSpireMusic) November 16, 2026

@Breaking911 He's not lying though if Iran can strike the US president better believe every American is in danger but that won't happen though it's impossible, that's what you call nation state suicide I think all of the 80 million Iranians would be dead.

- @Micheal765 (@micheal76579013) November 16, 2026

@Breaking911 There is absolutely no reason any US president should travel in this current environment. They should come to him. What is the point of being Fortress America if you are going to go stand outside the gate?

- SilencedMajority (@AnotherSorryGuy) November 16, 2026

The reporters know it's true too lol

- Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 16, 2026

Can we seed this any harder?

Scare NECESSARY Event

- True Stormy Joe (@truestormyjoe) November 16, 2026

Actually a fantastic answer.

- Alexandra Voetberg (@Realalexclark) November 16, 2026

This is the greatest response of all time.

- American Debunk (@AmericanDebunk) November 16, 2026

He so funny it pisses me off sometimes

- Paris The Icon (@_ParadiseParis1) November 16, 2026

I've rewatched this about 40 times and everytime it gets funnier

- Flawda Boi863 (@acqfresh863) November 16, 2026

Reporter asks Trump if he's worried about Iranian drones coming after him.

Trump: "I'm worried about you, because if they get me, you're gone too."

Best safety briefing the press corps ever got. Think they heard him? Chad Ledger (@TheChadLedger) November 16, 2026

I'd gladly pay good money to watch Trump do a stand-up comedy special.

- Uncle Ruckus (@Emarged) November 16, 2026

Unintentionally funny

- Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) November 17, 2026

My guy isn't worried.

It's all in God's hands.

- Jay'V (@JayVTheGreat) November 16, 2026

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is expected to raise the Iran war during his upcoming trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 19 in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the APEC Summit.

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