Raj Shamani: A young man who started his journey with a small business is now the world's number one YouTube podcaster. He has set a new record by overtaking internationally renowned personalities. Read on for the full details of who he is.

Ever since social media arrived, many people are gaining worldwide recognition with their talent. Mainly through YouTube, they are conveying their thoughts and experiences to crores of people. Young Indian Raj Shamani is one such person. Recently, his YouTube channel crossed 22 million subscribers and made news globally.

Moreover, Shamani is recognized as the YouTube podcaster with the highest number of subscribers in the world. He has overtaken prominent figures like Steven Bartlett and Joe Rogan, who have earned a lot of fame in the podcasting field so far. Consequently, Raj Shamani's name is now ringing out internationally.

Raj Shamani was born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. It seems he had an interest in business right from childhood. At the age of 16, Shamani had to take up family responsibilities. When his father fell ill, he decided to stand by his family financially. Around that time, he started making and selling dishwash liquid with Rs 10,000. This business, which started as a small attempt, gradually taught him many things.

After gaining some experience in business, Raj Shamani had another idea. He felt that interviewing successful people would make their experiences useful to others. Specifically, he wanted the youth to know about business, earning money, and how to overcome problems encountered in life. With this idea, he started a YouTube podcast named 'Figuring Out with Raj Shamani' in 2021.

In this podcast, Raj Shamani interviews prominent personalities from various fields. How did they grow in life? What kind of hardships did they face? How did they achieve success in business? How do they manage money? He asks and finds out about such things. Moreover, he also brings out interesting facts that are generally unknown to many. That is why his programs are getting a good response from the audience. This podcast has become especially useful for youth wanting to start a new business, working professionals, and those who want to grow in life.

Internationally renowned individuals have also come as guests to Raj Shamani's program. He spoke with prominent figures like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and French President Emmanuel Macron. Along with them, he also interviewed businessmen, film celebrities, sportspersons, and politicians. Getting the opportunity to speak with prominent personalities and providing their experiences to the public has brought further recognition to his podcast.