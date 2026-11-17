Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig in the iconic 007 franchise. As a new era begins, here's a look at how the seven actors who previously portrayed the legendary spy rank

Robert Pattinson has been announced as the new James Bond, marking the beginning of a fresh chapter for the iconic 007 franchise. As fans prepare to see his interpretation of the legendary British spy, here's a look back at the actors like Daniel Craig to Sean Connery and others who brought Bond to life on screen, ranked from the least memorable to the most iconic.

Rank 1 – The most entertaining Bond

Roger Moore takes the top position for his distinctive interpretation of James Bond, bringing humour, sophistication and a playful personality to the character. Taking over from Connery, Moore made the role his own rather than attempting to recreate the original performance.

He portrayed 007 in seven films, making him the actor with the most appearances in the official EON-produced Bond franchise. His first outing was Live and Let Die (1973), followed by The Man with the Golden Gun (1974), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) and Moonraker (1979).

Moore's Bond was noticeably lighter and more humorous than Dalton's or Craig's interpretations. His ability to deliver witty remarks in dangerous situations became one of the defining characteristics of his version of the spy.

His films frequently embraced extravagant action sequences, unusual villains and larger-than-life storylines. While some viewers felt this approach made the franchise less realistic, Moore's natural charm helped audiences enjoy its more outlandish moments.

For Your Eyes Only (1981) is often considered one of his strongest performances. His long association with the character and his ability to make the role entertaining helped secure his place among the most memorable Bonds.

Rank 2 – The original cinematic icon

Sean Connery remains one of the most influential actors to have portrayed James Bond. His introduction in Dr. No (1962) established the cinematic identity of 007, combining sophistication, confidence, physical toughness and a distinctive sense of humour.

Connery appeared in five consecutive official Bond films before leaving the role, later returning for Diamonds Are Forever (1971). He also portrayed the character in the unofficial 1983 film Never Say Never Again.

His performances in From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964) and Thunderball (1965) helped establish many of the franchise's defining elements, including the sophisticated spy lifestyle, memorable villains, elaborate gadgets and globe-trotting adventures.

Connery's Bond was charming but dangerous, often using his intelligence and confidence to stay ahead of his opponents. His interpretation became the standard against which subsequent actors were judged.

Although the character's portrayal reflected the social attitudes of the period, Connery's contribution to the franchise remains difficult to overlook. Without his performance, James Bond might never have become the global cinematic phenomenon it is today.

Rank 3 – The emotionally complex Bond

Daniel Craig transformed the James Bond franchise by introducing a more physically intense, emotionally complicated and vulnerable version of the legendary spy. His casting initially attracted considerable debate, but his performance in Casino Royale (2006) quickly changed the conversation.

Craig's Bond was less dependent on polished one-liners and traditional glamour. Instead, he presented a character who could be wounded, make mistakes and struggle with personal relationships. His portrayal also gave the franchise a continuous storyline, allowing audiences to follow Bond's development across multiple films.

He appeared in five instalments: Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015) and No Time to Die (2021).

Among these, Skyfall is particularly celebrated for its storytelling, cinematography and exploration of Bond's past. His final appearance in No Time to Die was especially significant, as it gave the character an unprecedented conclusion by bringing his journey to an end through death.

Craig's performance helped redefine the franchise for contemporary audiences and established a more grounded direction for future Bond films.

Rank 4 – The stylish and charismatic Bond

Pierce Brosnan brought back the charm, sophistication and effortless confidence that had become synonymous with James Bond. He played the character across four films, beginning with GoldenEye (1995), which successfully introduced 007 to a new generation of moviegoers.

Brosnan's portrayal combined the traditional elements of Bond with the demands of modern action cinema. He was equally convincing in high-speed chases, elaborate action sequences and moments that required the spy's trademark wit and sophistication.

His other appearances included Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999) and Die Another Day (2002). While his later films received mixed reactions, Brosnan remained one of the most recognisable faces of the franchise.

His ability to balance humour, romance and action made him a popular Bond, although some of his later adventures lacked the consistency of his first outing. GoldenEye remains his most celebrated film as 007.

Rank 5 – The darker, more serious Bond

Timothy Dalton offered a considerably different interpretation of James Bond when he took over the role in the late 1980s. Appearing in The Living Daylights (1987) and Licence to Kill (1989), Dalton moved away from the lighter, more humorous portrayal associated with Roger Moore.

His Bond was serious, intense and closer to the character described in Ian Fleming's novels. He placed greater emphasis on the spy's professional responsibilities, emotional vulnerability and capacity for violence.

Dalton's performances were particularly notable for making Bond appear like a trained intelligence operative rather than an invincible action hero. However, his two films did not achieve the same level of popularity as some of the franchise's earlier instalments.

Despite his relatively short tenure, Dalton's interpretation influenced the darker direction the franchise would eventually take, particularly during Daniel Craig's era.

Rank 6 – The one-film Bond

George Lazenby occupies the bottom position in this ranking, largely because his time as James Bond was limited to a single film, On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969). The Australian actor stepped into the role after Sean Connery, which was arguably one of the most difficult casting challenges in the franchise.

Although Lazenby brought the physical appearance and style expected of 007, his performance did not leave the same lasting impression as his predecessor. The film itself, however, has gained appreciation over the years, particularly for its emotional storyline and Diana Rigg's performance as Tracy di Vicenzo, Bond's wife.

His portrayal was different from Connery's confident and charismatic interpretation, but the actor's decision not to continue with the franchise meant audiences never got to see how his version of Bond might have developed.

With the previous generations of James Bond actors leaving behind different legacies, Robert Pattinson is now preparing to take over one of cinema's most recognisable roles. Amazon MGM Studios officially announced his casting on November 16, 2026, making him the seventh actor to portray Bond in an official film.

Pattinson, best known for Twilight, The Batman and Good Time, will bring a fresh interpretation to the character. His casting also marks a significant change for the franchise, which is entering a new phase under Amazon MGM Studios.

The upcoming 26th Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, known for Dune and Blade Runner 2049. Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, has been brought on board to write the screenplay, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the film.

Robert Pattinson last played the character of Antinous in Christopher Nolan's 'Odysssey' starring Mat Damon, Anne Hathaway.