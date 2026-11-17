Vance Says Trump Will Prevent Iran Conflict from Becoming Another Prolonged War
(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance said Monday that President Donald Trump would not allow the ongoing confrontation with Iran to develop into a prolonged military engagement, reaffirming the administration's commitment to avoiding another “forever war.”
Speaking to Fox News, Vance dismissed suggestions of disagreements between himself and Trump over the conflict, stressing that the president's priority was to bring the fighting to an end rather than commit the United States to an extended military campaign.
“My prediction is that whatever the president ultimately decides to do, there are going to be people who demand more, who want the war to go on indefinitely,” he said.
“What I feel quite confident about the president of the United States -- and again, there’s no daylight here -- is that whatever he ultimately decides to do, however he ultimately decides to bring the conflict to a close, he is not going to let this become a forever war,” he added.
His remarks come as Washington and Tehran remain engaged in a military confrontation, with growing debate over the financial costs, strategic implications and potential duration of the conflict.
Vance ruled out the possibility of a lengthy American military commitment, saying the administration would not allow the confrontation to continue for years.
“We are not going to allow this to become a 10- or 15-year commitment, or frankly, even a two-year commitment,” Vance said.
He also criticized foreign policy advocates and other critics who favor maintaining an extended US military presence, arguing that the administration had made a firm commitment to the American public to avoid prolonged overseas conflicts.
“Despite the fact that a lot of neoconservatives and a lot of other people want us to stay there forever, we're not going to stay there forever. We promised we wouldn't,” he said.
Vance further expressed confidence that Trump would eventually bring the conflict to a conclusion with "great results" for the American people.
Speaking to Fox News, Vance dismissed suggestions of disagreements between himself and Trump over the conflict, stressing that the president's priority was to bring the fighting to an end rather than commit the United States to an extended military campaign.
“My prediction is that whatever the president ultimately decides to do, there are going to be people who demand more, who want the war to go on indefinitely,” he said.
“What I feel quite confident about the president of the United States -- and again, there’s no daylight here -- is that whatever he ultimately decides to do, however he ultimately decides to bring the conflict to a close, he is not going to let this become a forever war,” he added.
His remarks come as Washington and Tehran remain engaged in a military confrontation, with growing debate over the financial costs, strategic implications and potential duration of the conflict.
Vance ruled out the possibility of a lengthy American military commitment, saying the administration would not allow the confrontation to continue for years.
“We are not going to allow this to become a 10- or 15-year commitment, or frankly, even a two-year commitment,” Vance said.
He also criticized foreign policy advocates and other critics who favor maintaining an extended US military presence, arguing that the administration had made a firm commitment to the American public to avoid prolonged overseas conflicts.
“Despite the fact that a lot of neoconservatives and a lot of other people want us to stay there forever, we're not going to stay there forever. We promised we wouldn't,” he said.
Vance further expressed confidence that Trump would eventually bring the conflict to a conclusion with "great results" for the American people.
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