Israeli Forces Raid Homes, Fire Toward Civilians in Southern Syria
(MENAFN) Israeli military forces fired toward civilian residences, assaulted an elderly man and searched homes during an incursion into southern Syria early Tuesday, according to reports.
A military convoy consisting of 23 vehicles entered Maariya village in western Daraa province, where troops raided residential properties and fired shots into the air, Al Ekhbariya TV reported.
During the operation, soldiers also physically assaulted an elderly man and damaged his vehicle on the road connecting the villages of Abidin and Maariya.
Footage circulating on social media showed Israeli troops firing toward civilian houses in the nearby village of Koya.
Separately, troops deployed at the Al-Jazira military barracks opened fire toward agricultural areas between Koya and Maariya. Two artillery shells also struck farmland in the same vicinity, while Israeli helicopters fired toward the plains surrounding Koya, according to the reports.
Israel has expanded its military deployment within the buffer zone separating Syria from the occupied Golan Heights since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's government in December 2024. Israeli forces have also advanced into additional areas of southern Syria, despite the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.
Syrian authorities have repeatedly called for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from their territory, describing the military incursions as violations of Syria's sovereignty and the existing disengagement agreement.
A military convoy consisting of 23 vehicles entered Maariya village in western Daraa province, where troops raided residential properties and fired shots into the air, Al Ekhbariya TV reported.
During the operation, soldiers also physically assaulted an elderly man and damaged his vehicle on the road connecting the villages of Abidin and Maariya.
Footage circulating on social media showed Israeli troops firing toward civilian houses in the nearby village of Koya.
Separately, troops deployed at the Al-Jazira military barracks opened fire toward agricultural areas between Koya and Maariya. Two artillery shells also struck farmland in the same vicinity, while Israeli helicopters fired toward the plains surrounding Koya, according to the reports.
Israel has expanded its military deployment within the buffer zone separating Syria from the occupied Golan Heights since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's government in December 2024. Israeli forces have also advanced into additional areas of southern Syria, despite the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.
Syrian authorities have repeatedly called for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from their territory, describing the military incursions as violations of Syria's sovereignty and the existing disengagement agreement.
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