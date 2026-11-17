Lavrov Accuses Western Countries of Pushing Russia Out of Global Energy Markets
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Western governments of attempting to exclude Russia from international energy markets, particularly highlighting Washington's efforts to establish greater control over the global energy sector.
In an interview with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov published Monday, Lavrov pointed to developments in Venezuela as an example of what he described as Western efforts to marginalize Russian energy interests.
“The Americans proudly announced that Venezuelan oil is now controlled by them, not by China and Russia. Although we never controlled anything there (nor did the Chinese), we were partners. We are being squeezed out of there, squeezed out of all energy markets," he said.
Lavrov argued that a broader strategy aimed at securing dominance over international energy markets had been formally approved and was now being put into practice.
"The oil industry in Serbia, with Gazprom Neft as its main shareholder, is being reformed. We are being squeezed out of there too. So it's not worth talking about what a bold step Washington took by lifting sanctions on Russian diesel supplies," he noted.
He also questioned the importance of the US decision to ease restrictions on Russian diesel fuel exports, arguing that the move should not be interpreted as a significant change in Washington's sanctions policy.
"When the Democrats started asking them why they eased the sanctions, the Americans themselves replied that this was not a lifting of sanctions at all — they all remain in force — it was simply necessary to do it to calm the market for a couple of days," he stressed.
The Russian foreign minister urged Moscow to assess developments realistically and maintain communication with Washington, while warning against displaying excessive enthusiasm toward American decisions.
Lavrov said such an approach would not advance Russia's interests, arguing that the US does not respect countries that behave in that manner.
"Americans do not respect such behavior. So our world is not getting any simpler. Remember, we have two allies -- the army and the navy -- and now also the aerospace and nuclear forces," he said.
In an interview with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov published Monday, Lavrov pointed to developments in Venezuela as an example of what he described as Western efforts to marginalize Russian energy interests.
“The Americans proudly announced that Venezuelan oil is now controlled by them, not by China and Russia. Although we never controlled anything there (nor did the Chinese), we were partners. We are being squeezed out of there, squeezed out of all energy markets," he said.
Lavrov argued that a broader strategy aimed at securing dominance over international energy markets had been formally approved and was now being put into practice.
"The oil industry in Serbia, with Gazprom Neft as its main shareholder, is being reformed. We are being squeezed out of there too. So it's not worth talking about what a bold step Washington took by lifting sanctions on Russian diesel supplies," he noted.
He also questioned the importance of the US decision to ease restrictions on Russian diesel fuel exports, arguing that the move should not be interpreted as a significant change in Washington's sanctions policy.
"When the Democrats started asking them why they eased the sanctions, the Americans themselves replied that this was not a lifting of sanctions at all — they all remain in force — it was simply necessary to do it to calm the market for a couple of days," he stressed.
The Russian foreign minister urged Moscow to assess developments realistically and maintain communication with Washington, while warning against displaying excessive enthusiasm toward American decisions.
Lavrov said such an approach would not advance Russia's interests, arguing that the US does not respect countries that behave in that manner.
"Americans do not respect such behavior. So our world is not getting any simpler. Remember, we have two allies -- the army and the navy -- and now also the aerospace and nuclear forces," he said.
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