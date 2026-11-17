Eisenkot-Led Israeli Opposition Bloc Rejects Unity Government with Netanyahu
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's chances of forming a national unity government with the opposition have reportedly diminished following revelations of alleged election interference involving his office, according to sources within the bloc led by Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot.
The sources described the reported developments as a “coup attempt” and called for the dismissal of Shin Bet chief David Zini and Mossad chief Roman Gofman.
Eisenkot is seeking to assemble Israel's next governing coalition, with his opposition bloc also comprising parties headed by Naftali Bennett, Yair Golan and Avigdor Lieberman.
The Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported Monday that the possibility of reaching an agreement with Netanyahu's Likud party had already been weakened by the prime minister's criticism of Arab political parties during last week's swearing-in ceremony at the Knesset.
Tensions were further heightened by Gofman's visit to the United States for discussions concerning Iran. According to the broadcaster, Eisenkot was not informed of the trip, even though he had met Netanyahu only hours before the visit.
Separately, Channel 12 reported Sunday that Netanyahu's office had provided information that led police to arrest activists from the United Arab List (Ra'am) on election day, Oct. 27.
Details emerging from the investigation indicated that police acted on the information despite receiving a warning from an intelligence officer to verify the source's credibility before proceeding. The individual who provided the information was subsequently identified as a former employee in the prime minister's office.
Channel 12 also reported that Zini had requested authorization to conduct wiretaps targeting five Arab lawmakers on election day, citing suspicions of foreign interference. However, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara rejected the request.
The sources described the reported developments as a “coup attempt” and called for the dismissal of Shin Bet chief David Zini and Mossad chief Roman Gofman.
Eisenkot is seeking to assemble Israel's next governing coalition, with his opposition bloc also comprising parties headed by Naftali Bennett, Yair Golan and Avigdor Lieberman.
The Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported Monday that the possibility of reaching an agreement with Netanyahu's Likud party had already been weakened by the prime minister's criticism of Arab political parties during last week's swearing-in ceremony at the Knesset.
Tensions were further heightened by Gofman's visit to the United States for discussions concerning Iran. According to the broadcaster, Eisenkot was not informed of the trip, even though he had met Netanyahu only hours before the visit.
Separately, Channel 12 reported Sunday that Netanyahu's office had provided information that led police to arrest activists from the United Arab List (Ra'am) on election day, Oct. 27.
Details emerging from the investigation indicated that police acted on the information despite receiving a warning from an intelligence officer to verify the source's credibility before proceeding. The individual who provided the information was subsequently identified as a former employee in the prime minister's office.
Channel 12 also reported that Zini had requested authorization to conduct wiretaps targeting five Arab lawmakers on election day, citing suspicions of foreign interference. However, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara rejected the request.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment