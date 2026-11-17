Record Bird Flu Outbreak Raises Food Supply Concerns in Norway
(MENAFN) Norway's largest recorded outbreak of avian influenza on commercial poultry farms is raising concerns about possible disruptions to domestic egg and chicken supplies, the country's food safety regulator warned Monday.
Approximately 100,000 birds have already been slaughtered or placed under orders for culling as part of efforts to contain the highly pathogenic bird flu outbreak, Norwegian Food Safety Authority Director General Ingunn Midttun Godal told public broadcaster NRK.
Godal said authorities could not yet establish whether the situation would result in shortages of poultry products, adding that they were closely assessing the potential consequences for national food availability.
She explained that the food safety authority was coordinating with the Norwegian Agriculture Agency, the government body responsible for overseeing food supplies. Should domestic production become insufficient, the agency could arrange additional imports of eggs and chicken from abroad.
The outbreak has reached an unprecedented scale in Norway's commercial poultry sector, setting a record both in the number of affected farms and the geographical extent of infections.
So far, seven cases have been identified across the counties of Akershus, Rogaland and Agder.
Investigators suspect that the infections originated at a poultry farm that distributed young birds to six other agricultural holdings. The virus has since been confirmed at the original facility and five of the six farms that received poultry from it.
In response to the expanding outbreak, Norwegian authorities tightened disease-control measures on Sunday in an effort to prevent further transmission.
Approximately 100,000 birds have already been slaughtered or placed under orders for culling as part of efforts to contain the highly pathogenic bird flu outbreak, Norwegian Food Safety Authority Director General Ingunn Midttun Godal told public broadcaster NRK.
Godal said authorities could not yet establish whether the situation would result in shortages of poultry products, adding that they were closely assessing the potential consequences for national food availability.
She explained that the food safety authority was coordinating with the Norwegian Agriculture Agency, the government body responsible for overseeing food supplies. Should domestic production become insufficient, the agency could arrange additional imports of eggs and chicken from abroad.
The outbreak has reached an unprecedented scale in Norway's commercial poultry sector, setting a record both in the number of affected farms and the geographical extent of infections.
So far, seven cases have been identified across the counties of Akershus, Rogaland and Agder.
Investigators suspect that the infections originated at a poultry farm that distributed young birds to six other agricultural holdings. The virus has since been confirmed at the original facility and five of the six farms that received poultry from it.
In response to the expanding outbreak, Norwegian authorities tightened disease-control measures on Sunday in an effort to prevent further transmission.
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