Iran Weigh Dirty Bomb, Chemical Attacks on Trump Aides: CNN
(MENAFN) US intelligence agencies have picked up signs that Iran is drawing up options for attacks on senior Trump administration officials in Washington, including the use of a radioactive dirty bomb or chemical weapons, CNN reported Monday, citing seven US officials briefed on the intelligence.
The findings have sharpened security concerns and set off contingency planning across the government. Officials are split on whether Tehran has the capability or the intent to follow through.
Sources told CNN the intelligence points to an effort to develop potential attack options, not an imminent operation. Two of them said the planning nonetheless named specific locations and possible targets in the capital.
White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said the administration is tracking potential threats but that no immediate danger has been confirmed. She said the US is “monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time, there are no credible threats to the homeland,” according to the report.
Over the past week, the intelligence has prompted several meetings among US officials to weigh responses and preventive steps. One source described the contingency planning as “prudent,” while another said officials are still debating whether Iran has personnel capable of carrying out such an operation.
The threat picture has also changed protection arrangements for top officials. CNN reported that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was moved into military housing last week after Iran-linked threats.
Iran’s diplomatic mission to the United Nations in New York denied that Tehran was considering chemical weapons. In a statement, the mission said the country “considers the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances to be wholly illegitimate and categorically rejects and unequivocally refutes the false and fabricated allegations circulated in this regard.”
The Pentagon referred questions to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which declined to comment, CNN reported.
Separately, two US officials told CNN that intelligence agencies are watching for indications that Iran could use chemical weapons against American troops in the Middle East. That has led to a second contingency effort to make sure US diplomatic and intelligence personnel in the region have adequate protective equipment and training.
Several officials have reportedly questioned whether American forces now have enough equipment and preparation to respond to a chemical attack.
The disclosures come as diplomacy to end the US-Iran conflict remains stalled. Washington and Tehran are still at odds over the US blockade, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the terms for ending hostilities.
A regional source told CNN that the coming weeks could be decisive for negotiations, warning that hardliners inside Iran, or others opposed to a deal, could try to undermine the diplomacy.
The findings have sharpened security concerns and set off contingency planning across the government. Officials are split on whether Tehran has the capability or the intent to follow through.
Sources told CNN the intelligence points to an effort to develop potential attack options, not an imminent operation. Two of them said the planning nonetheless named specific locations and possible targets in the capital.
White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said the administration is tracking potential threats but that no immediate danger has been confirmed. She said the US is “monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time, there are no credible threats to the homeland,” according to the report.
Over the past week, the intelligence has prompted several meetings among US officials to weigh responses and preventive steps. One source described the contingency planning as “prudent,” while another said officials are still debating whether Iran has personnel capable of carrying out such an operation.
The threat picture has also changed protection arrangements for top officials. CNN reported that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was moved into military housing last week after Iran-linked threats.
Iran’s diplomatic mission to the United Nations in New York denied that Tehran was considering chemical weapons. In a statement, the mission said the country “considers the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances to be wholly illegitimate and categorically rejects and unequivocally refutes the false and fabricated allegations circulated in this regard.”
The Pentagon referred questions to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which declined to comment, CNN reported.
Separately, two US officials told CNN that intelligence agencies are watching for indications that Iran could use chemical weapons against American troops in the Middle East. That has led to a second contingency effort to make sure US diplomatic and intelligence personnel in the region have adequate protective equipment and training.
Several officials have reportedly questioned whether American forces now have enough equipment and preparation to respond to a chemical attack.
The disclosures come as diplomacy to end the US-Iran conflict remains stalled. Washington and Tehran are still at odds over the US blockade, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the terms for ending hostilities.
A regional source told CNN that the coming weeks could be decisive for negotiations, warning that hardliners inside Iran, or others opposed to a deal, could try to undermine the diplomacy.
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