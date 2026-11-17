Vance Calls on Congress to Finance Major Upgrade of Aging US Aviation Infrastructure
(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance urged Congress on Monday to allocate additional funding for a comprehensive modernization of the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) outdated telecommunications infrastructure, warning that the country's air traffic control network continues to depend on technology that is roughly five decades old.
Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Vance said a recent nationwide flight suspension had exposed serious vulnerabilities in the country's aviation communications network. He stressed that replacing the aging infrastructure with modern systems would require substantial financial support from Congress.
“This is not an expensive problem, but we do need to reinvest in rebuilding that infrastructure. The problem … is that we're dealing with 50-year-old technology; it works most of the time,” he said, noting that authorities have been depending on temporary repairs and various makeshift solutions to maintain the system's operations.
When questioned about why the outdated infrastructure had not yet been replaced, Vance explained that the administration had already been addressing existing technical problems but needed additional congressional resources to carry out a complete overhaul.
"Well, a lot of the stuff that needed to get fixed, we have been working on, and we have been patching that stuff. But in terms of rebuilding the infrastructure using 21st century technology, that is something that Congress needs to reinvest, give us the resources to do, and we will absolutely get it done."
The vice president said the administration plans to push lawmakers to approve the required funding during the congressional lame-duck session, ahead of the expected surge in air travel around Christmas and New Year's.
“It's certainly something we are going to demand and ask that happens in the lame duck (session),” he said.
Vance cautioned that failing to secure the necessary funding would raise serious questions about the performance of lawmakers involved in the process.
“If it doesn't get done, it'll be a huge indictment of the lame duck session and the people who are working on it,” Vance said.
He also indicated that the administration could cooperate with Democrats in the incoming Congress to move the modernization project forward, calling on both parties to put political disagreements aside and prioritize improvements to the country's infrastructure.
His remarks came after the FAA ordered a nationwide flight ground stop on Friday following a communications failure that disrupted operations at air traffic control facilities.
The suspension affected airports across the United States for more than four hours, resulting in thousands of delayed and canceled flights.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy later confirmed that the restrictions had been lifted and that American airspace had returned to normal operations.
The disruption has renewed concerns about the resilience of the country's aging aviation systems as millions of passengers prepare for increased travel during the approaching holiday season.
Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Vance said a recent nationwide flight suspension had exposed serious vulnerabilities in the country's aviation communications network. He stressed that replacing the aging infrastructure with modern systems would require substantial financial support from Congress.
“This is not an expensive problem, but we do need to reinvest in rebuilding that infrastructure. The problem … is that we're dealing with 50-year-old technology; it works most of the time,” he said, noting that authorities have been depending on temporary repairs and various makeshift solutions to maintain the system's operations.
When questioned about why the outdated infrastructure had not yet been replaced, Vance explained that the administration had already been addressing existing technical problems but needed additional congressional resources to carry out a complete overhaul.
"Well, a lot of the stuff that needed to get fixed, we have been working on, and we have been patching that stuff. But in terms of rebuilding the infrastructure using 21st century technology, that is something that Congress needs to reinvest, give us the resources to do, and we will absolutely get it done."
The vice president said the administration plans to push lawmakers to approve the required funding during the congressional lame-duck session, ahead of the expected surge in air travel around Christmas and New Year's.
“It's certainly something we are going to demand and ask that happens in the lame duck (session),” he said.
Vance cautioned that failing to secure the necessary funding would raise serious questions about the performance of lawmakers involved in the process.
“If it doesn't get done, it'll be a huge indictment of the lame duck session and the people who are working on it,” Vance said.
He also indicated that the administration could cooperate with Democrats in the incoming Congress to move the modernization project forward, calling on both parties to put political disagreements aside and prioritize improvements to the country's infrastructure.
His remarks came after the FAA ordered a nationwide flight ground stop on Friday following a communications failure that disrupted operations at air traffic control facilities.
The suspension affected airports across the United States for more than four hours, resulting in thousands of delayed and canceled flights.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy later confirmed that the restrictions had been lifted and that American airspace had returned to normal operations.
The disruption has renewed concerns about the resilience of the country's aging aviation systems as millions of passengers prepare for increased travel during the approaching holiday season.
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