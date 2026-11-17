MENAFN - Trend News Agency)ExxonMobil Guyana has commenced production at the Uaru development in the offshore Stabroek block, marking the country's fifth oil development and increasing its installed production capacity to 1.1 million barrels per day, the company said on November 16.

The Errea Wittu floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel has joined the four existing vessels operating offshore Guyana: Destiny, Unity, Prosperity and ONE GUYANA.

“The startup of Errea Wittu is another major milestone for Guyana and ExxonMobil,” said ExxonMobil Upstream Company President Dan Ammann.“In just over a decade, Guyana has become one of the world's fastest-growing and most important new sources of energy supply. Reaching 1.1 million barrels per day of installed capacity reflects the strength of this world-class resource, the success of our collaboration with the government and our co-venturers, and the contributions of thousands of Guyanese helping to build the country's energy future.”

The Uaru project represents another significant milestone in the development of the Stabroek block, which is among the world's most prolific offshore oil discoveries.

The Errea Wittu FPSO, whose name means "abundance" in the Warrau language, is expected to reach its initial production capacity of 250,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2027. The vessel has a storage capacity of two million barrels.

The project incorporates technologies and operational solutions designed to enhance safety, cost efficiency and emissions reduction.

ExxonMobil recently took a final investment decision on the Longtail project, which will become the eighth development in the Stabroek block.

Since 2015, ExxonMobil and its partners in the Stabroek block have spent more than $3.9 billion with Guyanese suppliers, supporting local businesses, workforce development and economic growth.

The Errea Wittu FPSO also marks the entry of MODEC into the Guyanese market, building on the company's extensive experience in Brazil.

ExxonMobil Guyana Limited operates the Stabroek block with a 45% stake. Hess Guyana Exploration Limited holds a 30% interest, while CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited owns the remaining 25%.