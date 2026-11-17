MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan is working on the localization of 15 new manufacturing facilities in cooperation with international and domestic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to produce goods in high demand in the oil and gas industry, Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a government meeting.

According to the Kazakh government press service, the projects have a combined value of 37.7 billion tenge (about $84.8 million). They are aimed at expanding domestic production of goods required by the oil and gas industry, creating jobs, and developing local manufacturing capabilities.

"Work is underway to localize 15 new manufacturing facilities in cooperation with international and Kazakhstani original equipment manufacturers to produce goods in high demand in the oil and gas industry, with a total project value of 37.7 billion tenge ($84.8 million). The implementation of these projects will create new jobs and enable the country to develop domestic capabilities to manufacture high-value-added goods," Akkenzhenov said.

From 2022 through 2025, Kazakhstan localized 10 manufacturing facilities worth 7.9 billion tenge ($17.8 million), creating more than 350 jobs.

Another area of focus is supporting Kazakhstani manufacturers in obtaining international certification.

"Work has been carried out to increase the reimbursement ceiling for relevant certification costs from 3,000 to 15,000 monthly calculation indices (MCI). This enables domestic enterprises to receive reimbursement of up to 60 million tenge ($135,000) and, accordingly, gain access to the supply chains of three major operators, as well as export their products," Akkenzhenov said.

The mechanism is already helping expand the industry's export opportunities. Seven domestic oil and gas sector manufacturers have experience supplying products to countries in Europe, North America, and Asia.

Currency conversions are based on the National Bank's exchange rate of $1 = 444.4 tenge as of November 17, 2026.